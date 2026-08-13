A Minnesota parent dropping their child off at daycare witnessed a killing, and police say the scene will stay with officers for their entire careers

A man in Hopkins, Minnesota, killed his wife and daughter before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the home where the family operated a daycare, according to authorities. As reported by The Guardian, police received a report of a stabbing at the residence on the 200 block of Tyler Avenue North around 9:00 AM on August 12, 2026. A parent who arrived to drop off a child at Brown Bear Childcare witnessed the violence and called police immediately.

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Hopkins Police Chief Brent Johnson confirmed that officers found three people dead inside the home at 236 Tyler Avenue North: a 41-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman, and a 7-year-old girl. Investigators believe the man was responsible for killing the woman and girl, who were found in the basement, before he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the upper floor of the residence.

The daycare had been licensed by the state since February 2019 with a capacity for 10 children, and records show inspections in March 2023, January 2024, and September 2025 found the facility in full compliance with no prior violations. The facility was registered in the name of the female victim. Six other children present at the home during the attack were unharmed and have since been reunited with their parents.

Chief Johnson called it one of the hardest scenes his officers have faced

Johnson described the toll the scene took on his department during a news conference, telling reporters, “There’s no worse scenario than this.” He said officers arriving at a location meant to be safe for children, only to find a homicide, was something that would stay with them for their careers, a week that also saw renewed scrutiny of how federal agencies handle high-pressure situations, including ICE’s electric shock gloves plan that drew criticism from lawmakers this week.

Relative identifies 4 family members killed in Burnsville, Hopkins murder-suicide https://t.co/beN771EHhF — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) August 13, 2026

The investigation extends beyond Hopkins. Fox 9 reports that Burnsville police believe a separate homicide in their city is connected to the Hopkins attack. Officers responded to a stabbing report near Maple Island Road and Joplin Avenue shortly before 12:30 PM on August 12, 2026, and found a 78-year-old woman dead who is believed to be a close relative of the Hopkins suspect. Reports indicate the suspect may have recently been living with the victim in Burnsville, though authorities have not detailed a motive for either killing.

Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon addressed the community’s reaction, saying, “There are no strangers in this community.” He added that residents were reeling from the tragedy, a sentiment that echoed alongside other major national headlines circulating this week, including Trump’s third-term comments that also drew widespread attention. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also offered support, saying he had spoken directly with Hanlon to offer any assistance the city could provide.

Authorities have not released a motive for the killings, and the investigation into both the Hopkins and Burnsville deaths remains ongoing.

Individuals in the United States who need support can call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or visit 988lifeline.org. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, Samaritans can be reached at 116 123, and in Australia, Lifeline is available at 13 11 14. Additional international helplines are listed at befrienders.org.

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