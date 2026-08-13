A mother/guardian was criticized after she allegedly asked her children to flaunt cash on their first day of school. The woman told her children to stand still and pose. They stood as if they were being photographed, but apparently, she recorded the video instead and posted it on social media. No comments from the woman were found after her video gained traction.

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According to the Daily Dot, a video shows a woman hyping up kids as they hold a thick stack of cash. Initially, the children, which include a young boy and a girl, seemed clueless about whether they were posing for a video or a picture and remained still. But afterward, the boy seemed to flaunt the cash. Apparently, it was done on the first day of the children’s school, and the woman can be heard saying, “Whip it up.”

The video was also reshared on Twitter/X by @ImMeme0, and in the video caption the user seemed clueless, writing, “I’m confused. Why would anyone have elementary school kids stand there and flaunt cash on the first day of school?” There’s no sign of someone interfering with the family. The video gained significant traction, garnering over 150,000 views.

Viewers seemed unenthusiastic towards the woman

As the video went viral, viewers poured out their opinions in the comment section, with some questioning the woman’s parenting preferences. As one of the commenters stated, “Another bad decision by a black parent. Child endangerment.” Another one claimed, “Promoting gang culture, Why? Do they truly just not understand how wrong and dangerous this is, do they think it’s funny? I’m just don’t get it! Beyond ridiculous IMO.”

I’m confused.



Why would anyone have elementary school kids stand there and flaunt cash on the first day of school? pic.twitter.com/udQdK3KzFN — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 11, 2026

Others seemed concerned for the children, claiming that they look “sad” and are “embarrassed” by the situation, as one of the commenters wrote, “Poor babies, they look sad, actually. It’s not their fault.” Another one added, “Those kids are totally disgusted and embarrassed by this. I pray they’re strong enough to stand against the garbage their mother is feeding them.”

Despite the video gaining traction and people sharing their opinions on the matter, the complete context and background of the situation are unknown. The incident has not been independently verified, and the woman’s identity remains unknown.

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