A strange detail buried in the Pentagon’s latest UFO files has raised a question that is difficult to explain. Two US military witnesses reportedly encountered an unidentified object before one man noticed his analogue watch had suddenly jumped 25 minutes ahead.

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What makes the incident unusual is that nothing else appeared to change. His companion’s digital watch showed the correct time. According to VT, the vehicle’s dashboard clock remained accurate and their mobile phones were unaffected. Only the traditional analogue watch appeared to have lost track of time.

The account is part of the Pentagon’s latest batch of declassified UFO records released under President Trump’s PURSUE programme. Harvard physicist Avi Loeb reviewed the report and suggested several possibilities. They include electromagnetic interference, a classified military project or technology of non-human origin.

An analogue watch skipping 25 minutes while every other clock stays normal is trippy as hell

The report was filed through the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office. Based on the details, the two witnesses appear to have been US service members. One said he had been watching his analogue watch during the encounter before discovering it was running 25 minutes fast.

UFO FILES: The latest PURSUE records include a classified 1953 Navy analysis that appeared to rule out aircraft, balloons, birds and natural phenomena; along with a bizarre 2026 FBI account involving red lights and a watch that mysteriously jumped 25 minutes ahead..… — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) August 11, 2026

Loeb said a powerful electromagnetic field could potentially interfere with the mechanical parts of an analogue watch. Digital devices operate differently, which could explain why the other clocks remained unaffected. He stressed that such an explanation would require a very specific type of electromagnetic emission.

Another possibility is a classified US military project. Experimental aircraft or technology could produce unusual electromagnetic effects without being publicly acknowledged. Loeb also left open the possibility of alien technology. He did not claim the watch anomaly proves extraterrestrial involvement.

The latest files contain other unusual cases. One describes a triangle-shaped object over Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan in 2002. A pilot reported seeing a silent object estimated at 500 feet across. As it passed overhead at about 4:30 a.m., the stars appeared to disappear behind it.

The PURSUE program was created after Trump ordered the release of government records concerning UAPs and extraterrestrial life. Four batches have reportedly been published since May 8. They contain military footage, witness accounts and historical reports involving intelligence officers, pilots and FBI agents. However, not everyone agrees on what these releases prove, with experts remaining divided on the files’ actual significance.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the Department of War supports greater UAP transparency. He stated that “it’s time the American people see it for themselves.”

The Pentagon has previously said it has found no confirmed evidence of extraterrestrial life. It has also acknowledged that some reported objects remain unexplained. Even Joe Rogan has previously weighed in, calling the files a political diversion tied to Trump’s current troubles.

And that mysterious 25-minute jump is now part of that unanswered record.

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