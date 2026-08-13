A Florida family’s worst fears gave way to relief after their missing 16-year-old daughter was found alive more than 1,200 miles from home. Sophia Veronica Cover had disappeared from her home in Golden Gate Estates during the early hours of July 31, as per People.

Recommended Videos

The teenager was located in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, after making contact with law enforcement out of state. According to her father, Richard Cover, the FBI picked her up from a friend’s house on Monday, August 10.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sophia had been found safe. In a brief statement shared on Facebook, authorities said she had been removed from national and state missing-person databases.

Those eleven days must have been hell for the family

Richard shared the update through a video posted by the Florida Themis Project. He said Sophia was safe and remained in FBI custody while authorities interviewed her, adding that he planned to travel from Florida to bring her home. “She is totally in their custody.” Richard said authorities were handling the situation while the family waited for more answers.

Sophia was last seen around 12:45 a.m. on July 31. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said she left her home on foot. Surveillance footage reviewed by WZVN showed her leaving the property on 62nd Avenue Northeast in Naples while carrying a backpack and wearing a dark hoodie.

The family had moved to the area only four months earlier. Richard said he never believed Sophia would simply run away. When he discovered she was gone, he feared someone had persuaded her to leave or had taken advantage of her. A worry that still engulfs the family of missing person, Sudiksha Konkani.

During the search, Richard said he buried himself in efforts to locate his daughter. He also searched social media for clues while fearing she could be in danger.

Sophia’s great-grandmother made an emotional plea on Facebook before the teenager was found. She urged Sophia to return home and repeatedly told her that she loved her.

Richard later said he initially feared the worst. He now believes Sophia may have been with other teenagers who decided to stay away for several days. He said the situation appeared to stretch to 11 days.

The family’s relief was clear after the discovery. Richard thanked the community and supporters across the country for standing behind them without judgment. “The bottom line is she’s healthy, she’s safe.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy