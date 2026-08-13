A California family expected the usual settling-in period after moving into a Hemet rental. Instead, strange noises and a hidden space beneath their backyard deck led them to a discovery that has left one mother afraid to stay home alone, the New York Post reported.

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Charnita Matthews said she, her husband, and their four children had been renting the Riverside County property for about three months when unsettling sounds started. She could hear doors closing even when she was in another part of the house, raising questions about what was happening around them.

The family eventually traced a constantly sounding alarm to an unexpected spot beneath the deck. Matthews’ husband and her brother-in-law Dangelo Phillips removed a wooden board and uncovered what appeared to be a sizable basement or cellar beneath the home.

Imagine moving into a new place and hearing random doors shutting… creeps me out just thinking about it

Inside the deck, the family found bleach, soap, and detergent along with other items that suggested someone had been using the area. Phillips also said they found a tarp and a black tube that appeared to contain drugs. The discovery made the family question how long someone had been using the space and how they got inside.

Strange Noises Lead RivCo Family To Discover Someone Living Underneath Their House https://t.co/eWURL8ZpCz — Ashley Ludwig ❤️‍🔥 (@AE_Ludwig) August 12, 2026

The hidden area also appeared connected to the home’s electricity. A fan was plugged in inside the space. Matthews said the discovery made her believe someone had been using the family’s power without their knowledge. “So they’ve been using my electricity.”

Matthews said she was never informed about the space beneath the property when she signed the rental agreement. She contacted Pro Management but said the company did not respond.

The Hemet Police Department sent an officer after Matthews reported the discovery. Police told the family to call them if they saw anyone inside the area. Since the wooden board was removed, Matthews said she has not seen anyone entering or leaving.

Still, the discovery has not eased her fears. Her husband travels for work, and she remains concerned about staying at home alone with her four children. “I’m scared to be here alone.”

Neighbors told KTLA they were not surprised by the situation. They said the home has had numerous tenants over the years and some were reportedly problematic. This comes after another home intrusion in a Bali villa, where an influencer woke up to a masked man standing beside her bed.

For Matthews, those unanswered questions are now part of living in a home she once expected to feel safe.

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