A homeless man allegedly broke into a Nashville couple’s apartment and drank four bottles of wine, and it wasn’t even the first time this happened

A Nashville couple came home to find a homeless man passed out on their living room floor after allegedly breaking into their apartment, and it was not even the first time this happened, as reported by The Nerd Stash. The video, posted by @carterclover on TikTok, shows police escorting the man out of the apartment as the couple looks on.

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According to the original poster, he and his girlfriend were out when the man allegedly got inside. Records from the building’s timestamps put his time there at nearly five hours, spanning from 8 p.m. until 1:30 in the morning. When officers arrived, they found him asleep on the living room floor with his head resting against the couch. He had allegedly gone through four bottles of wine before passing out.

A closer look revealed he had also gone through the couple’s belongings, including clothing and toiletries. Police and the couple spent time walking through the apartment gathering up items scattered around, including clothes, shoes, a yoga mat, a hat, and a lighter. They also found the apartment owner’s wallet among his belongings, which the poster suggested the man intended to take.

This wasn’t the first break-in either

When someone in the comments asked how the man had gotten in, the poster said he knew the answer, though the footage cut away before he explained. Unwanted intrusions tied to homelessness have drawn attention elsewhere too, including a viral video from Austin’s Central Library. This was allegedly the second time in a year the couple’s apartment had been broken into by someone experiencing homelessness.

@carterclover Do not rent from the MAA on Charlotte in Nashville. This is the second time a homeless person has broken in. See the last two videos. ♬ original sound – carter

Back in November 2025, a different intruder, an older woman, had reportedly made her way into the same unit and ended up asleep on that same couch, with police handling it much the same way. The comments quickly filled with reactions. One person recognized an item in the footage, writing, “THAT IS MY YOGA MAT!!! ITS BEEN MISSING FROM MY CAR AND I COULDNT FIND IT ANYWHERE (im a nashville local).”

Others were baffled by the repeat occurrence. “Another?? How does this keep happening!?” one person wrote. Another commenter said they understood why the poster chose not to reveal how the man got in, but admitted feeling let down by the missing explanation, adding that the whole situation was still upsetting to hear about.

Nashville’s homeless population has grown considerably in recent years. According to the city’s 2025 Point-in-Time Count, 2,180 people were found experiencing literal homelessness on a single night in January, a 4.1% increase from the year before. Over a twelve-month period, more than 10,500 unique individuals experienced homelessness in the city at some point, according to data from the Nashville-Davidson County Homeless Management Information System.

Nearly half of unsheltered individuals surveyed reported experiencing chronic homelessness, and over 70% reported having a disability. The city’s Office of Homeless Services has pointed to economic pressures and a shortage of affordable housing as key drivers behind the rising numbers.

The man’s identity has not been publicly disclosed, and no comment from him regarding the allegations has been made available.

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