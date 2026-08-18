A quiet Massachusetts neighborhood is now at the center of a disturbing homicide investigation. The incident began after a 17-year-old boy was accused of killing his mother and younger brother.

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Arjun Aravind was arraigned Thursday in Concord District Court after investigators allegedly uncovered online activity involving ChatGPT and searches about killing his family. Prosecutors said the activity included what they described as “theoretical ideas or fantasies regarding killing his family.” Fox News reported.

Aravind faces two counts of murder along with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault and battery. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail. He is being charged as an adult under Massachusetts law.

Red flags were popping up, but no one could stop it in time

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said investigators found concerning behavior before the deaths. According to prosecutors, Aravind had used ChatGPT to explore fictional or theoretical scenarios involving the killing of his family.

A 17-year-old from Acton, Massachusetts, named Arjun Aravind faces murder charges in the deaths of his mother, Sudha Venkatesan, 45, and his younger brother, Siddharth Aravind, 14.



Authorities say the two were found dead in the family home on August 11, 2026. Investigators… — SilentOrbit (@silentblossom_) August 17, 2026

His mother, Sudha Venkatesan, 45, and his 14-year-old brother, Siddharth Aravind, were found dead Tuesday evening at the family’s Martha Lane home. Police arrived shortly after 6:30 p.m. after Aravind’s father requested a welfare check. A tutor had arrived but could not enter the house. The father had also been unable to reach his family.

Officers found Siddharth dead on the first floor. Venkatesan was found in the finished basement. Prosecutors said investigators saw evidence of a violent struggle. Preliminary evidence indicated both victims suffered blunt-force trauma. The medical examiner has not yet determined the official causes of death.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Venkatesan was last seen alive around 7 a.m. when her husband left for work. Siddharth went to a recreational facility around 9 a.m. and returned shortly after noon.

Investigators also discovered that Venkatesan’s green Honda Accord was missing. Aravind was found around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday inside the vehicle in a Wayland parking lot. He was arrested without incident.

Several items recovered from the car allegedly corresponded with evidence found at the home. Officials have not identified them publicly.

According to CBS News Boston, Aravind’s father had become worried about his son’s recent behavior and internet use. Court documents reportedly indicate he had started hiding knives inside the house.

Aravind received treatment for a hand injury before court and was medically cleared to appear. His attorney, Debra DeWitt, requested a mental health evaluation. She said it remains unclear whether the evaluation would concern his competency or criminal responsibility. The investigation remains ongoing.

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