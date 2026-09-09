Elizabeth Boucher, 24, was taken into custody on August 30 in Daytona Beach, Florida, on multiple felony counts. The charges listed included DUI, possession of a controlled substance, resisting an officer, and battery, according to an affidavit cited in later reporting.

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Video appeared to show Boucher driving a black Ford Bronco as it swung around a corner and struck the rear of a parked Honda. The footage showed the roughly $50,000 SUV push the sedan onto a home’s front lawn, with grass and dirt thrown into the air.

The affidavit cited by Law & Crime said officers first saw Boucher at the roadside, having trouble standing and smelling of alcohol. Bodycam video showed her give an officer her passport when she was asked for a driver’s license.

Officers said Boucher looked surprised after being told about the collision

She then stated she was hot and tried to get into a police car, according to the affidavit. Officials said Boucher appeared surprised when she was told she had been in a crash.

NEW: Daytona Beach woman slams Jeep into parked car, collects six charges



Elizabeth Boucher was booked Sunday after crashing her Jeep into a parked car in Daytona Beach.



She also picked up resisting an officer, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, touch… pic.twitter.com/unHNYDL9pi — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) September 1, 2026

At one point, while speaking with officers, she put her hands together and begged them not to take her to jail over what happened. A police officer later spoke with the Honda’s owner, who said Boucher smacked her after the crash and that she wanted to press charges.

The suspect allegedly struck the woman on the side of the face with a closed fist, but the owner hit back and knocked Boucher to the ground, according to the affidavit. The incident adds to a pattern of alleged vehicle-related confrontations, such as when a Costco employee allegedly rammed his coworker’s motorcycle over jealousy.

Officers determined that Boucher was allegedly showing signs of intoxication and arrested her after she refused a breathalyzer test, which appeared to confuse her.

“I thought we were all friends,” the woman said through tears. An officer told her that they were friends, but he still had a job to do. After she refused the field sobriety test, bodycam footage showed her walking away from the officers as if the matter was finished. Officers quickly took her into custody.

“Just because you don’t want to talk to us doesn’t mean we’re done with our investigation,” an officer said while putting handcuffs on her. She faces charges of DUI with property damage, resisting an officer without violence, battery, and possession of a Schedule II substance. According to Law & Crime, she was released from jail and is expected to appear in court on October 21.

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