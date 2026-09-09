The Justice Department is escalating its investigation into the officials behind the Trump-Russia probe. New grand jury subpoenas are now demanding sworn testimony from former government officials.

Recommended Videos

Per AP, The Florida-based investigation is examining a loosely defined theory that members of the intelligence community conspired against President Donald Trump. It also scrutinizes his campaign and Russia’s interference in the election. The latest subpoenas mark a significant shift from the voluntary interviews investigators had previously relied on.

Former CIA Director John Brennan has already been identified by his lawyers as a potential target. Investigators are examining claims that he may have falsely testified to Congress, an allegation Brennan and his attorneys have repeatedly denied.

The investigation is now moving from questions to sworn testimony

The Justice Department has spent months interviewing former officials. Meanwhile, prosecutors attempt to determine if crimes were committed in connection with the intelligence community’s handling of the Russia investigation. The new subpoenas would force witnesses to provide testimony before a grand jury rather than simply agreeing to voluntary interviews.

New grand jury subpoenas in investigation targeting Trump-Russia probe



New subpoenas being issued to former government officials represent an escalation in the year-long investigation as the Justice Department pursues a loosely defined theory that members of the intelligence… pic.twitter.com/To8uTk4Zf1 — Swamp Drainer (@FedupWithSwamp) September 9, 2026

The investigation is being led in part by Joe diGenova, a veteran prosecutor who returned to government service to help oversee the effort. DiGenova has previously argued that Trump was the victim of an intelligence community conspiracy. He declined to comment about the latest developments.

The inquiry has also expanded beyond the original Russia investigation. Prosecutors have sought interviews with law enforcement officials involved in the FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. This suggests investigators are examining a broader collection of actions involving Trump and federal law enforcement.

The aggressive new phase comes despite earlier investigations failing to establish the kind of anti-Trump conspiracy now being pursued. Robert Mueller’s investigation found that Russia interfered extensively in the election but did not establish a criminal conspiracy between Trump’s campaign and Russia. Later reviews found errors in the original investigation but no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by senior law enforcement officials.

The investigation therefore remains far from a criminal case with established charges. For now, prosecutors are attempting to turn a collection of allegations surrounding the Russia probe into evidence that could support a potential prosecution.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy