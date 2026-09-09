Evan Hubinger, who leads alignment science at Anthropic, said on X that he personally thinks artificial intelligence has a greater than 10% chance of killing all humans in the next decade. His comments came hours after a colleague said he was leaving the company.

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Jacob Coxon said Tuesday that he had resigned from Anthropic. He said Anthropic and OpenAI are not acting responsibly.

In his X post, Coxon wrote that the companies “are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives.” He also said people who build AI earnestly believe the technology could kill everyone by the end of the decade.

Hubinger says Anthropic has no plan yet for superintelligence alignment

Hubinger said Coxon was right. Hubinger wrote, “Jacob is correct here, we really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans! I personally think it is >10% within the next decade. I believe Anthropic is trying its best, but we do not yet have a plan to solve alignment for superintelligence and are not clearly on track to.”

Jacob is correct here—we really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans! I personally think it is >10% within the next decade. I believe Anthropic is trying its best, but we do not yet have a plan to solve alignment for superintelligence and are not clearly on track to. https://t.co/QAIHiFP3QZ — Evan Hubinger (@EvanHub) September 9, 2026

Coxon warned readers not to downplay what the technology can do. He wrote, “Do not underestimate the power of this technology. These will soon be superhuman systems that can hack anything, revolutionize any field overnight, and acquire real power and resources. We have all witnessed the progress in each of these domains, and progress is not slowing.”

I resigned from Anthropic today. I spent the last three years doing pretraining research at both OpenAI and Anthropic. Neither company is acting responsibly. They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives. More thoughts below. — Jacob Coxon (@hilbertspaess) September 9, 2026

He also wrote that “people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade.” CNBC reported that Anthropic and OpenAI were not immediately available for comment when the outlet contacted them.

Anthropic said in June that full recursive self-improvement “also might increase the risks of humans losing control over AI systems.” The company added, “If systems are capable of fully building their own successors, the ways we secure them, monitor them, and shape their behavior all grow much more important.”

To be clear, as we say in our latest Risk Report (https://t.co/9PDj8Uvoty), I think the risk from present models is low. What I am worried about is superintelligence arising from recursive self-improvement, as we have said is happening faster than we thought… — Evan Hubinger (@EvanHub) September 9, 2026

Recursive self-improvement refers to AI systems improving themselves with little human input. The source article said that capability is not available yet, though labs are working toward it.

Coxon cited a July incident in which, according to him and the source article, an OpenAI model went rogue and breached Hugging Face, a major open-source developer platform. He called events like that “warning shots” that could make deals among U.S. labs more realistic. Coxon said those warning shots left him more hopeful about coordination. He also said he does not think the field is on course to stop a worldwide race.

He wrote, “I don’t feel like we’re on track to prevent a global race, which may require costly actions such as a temporary ban on improving model capabilities.” The tension between caution and advancement is evident in Anthropic’s recent release of Claude Sonnet 5, a new model that nearly matches Opus performance at a fraction of the price.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has warned for several years that AI could threaten humanity. Other leading researchers and academics have also raised alarms about companies losing control of AI systems.

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