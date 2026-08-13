Gavin Newsom uses his own podcast to trash Joe Rogan just months after the Spotify star refused to interview him

California Governor Gavin Newsom took his ongoing dispute with Joe Rogan to a new level this week, branding the podcaster an “assh*le” on his own show. As detailed by Mediaite, the remark came during Monday’s episode of Newsom’s podcast, where he was joined by former Washington, D.C. police officer Michael Fanone.

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The two were discussing how the Democratic Party handles questions around masculinity when the conversation turned toward Rogan. Newsom asked Fanone for his take on the hyper-masculine tone that often surfaces among right-leaning media figures, a question that Fanone used to pivot directly into criticism of the UFC commentator and podcast host.

Fanone did not hold back, dismissing Rogan as a “complete and f-cking utter clown” during the exchange. Newsom quickly agreed with the sentiment, telling Fanone, “He is an assh*le.” Fanone went on to admit he has never actually watched Rogan’s show in full, though he characterized what he has seen as two men working through ideas in real time while Newsom smirked and chuckled along.

Newsom’s jab caps months of rising tension with Rogan

The latest exchange builds on a feud that has been simmering for some time. Newsom has previously claimed that Rogan is too afraid to have him on the show, while Rogan has criticized the governor over California’s homelessness crisis and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sparring unfolds against a broader backdrop of California Democrats clashing with federal agencies, amid separate scrutiny over electric shock glove rollout that has drawn criticism from civil rights groups.

'He Is an Assh*le': Gavin Newsom Keeps Joe Rogan Feud Alive With Foul-Mouthed Remark https://t.co/eZpZMor3J9 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 11, 2026

Rogan addressed the possibility of interviewing Newsom back in October 2025, explaining that he had once considered it before Newsom’s social media attacks changed his mind. He said at the time, “I probably would have had him on, but now I’m like, no.” Newsom, whose name is frequently floated in 2028 presidential succession chatter, has continued to needle Rogan publicly even without an interview on the table.

Neither Newsom’s office nor Rogan has issued further comment beyond what was said during Monday’s podcast episode.

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