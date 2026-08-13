A Wisconsin woman convicted in the death of her boyfriend’s 6-year-old son used her sentencing hearing to make a serious accusation against the child’s father. Josie Dikeman maintained that she did not harm Alexavier “AJ” Pedrin and claimed his father was responsible for the abuse.

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Dikeman, 34, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide, chronic neglect of a child resulting in death, and repeated physical abuse of a child causing death. According to Court TV, AJ died in February 2023 with bruises on his face, scalp and neck. He also suffered brain swelling and a torn liver. Xanax was found in his bloodstream.

The case took another dramatic turn when Dikeman’s defense pointed toward AJ’s father during sentencing. Her attorney, Christopher Zachar, called Derek Pedrin a “verified monster”. He also accused him of escaping accountability despite previous arrests, investigations, and suspicions.

Her lawyer is insisting the father was the real villain all along, but the court isn’t buying it

AJ’s father described his son as an amazing child who loved Cars and Lightning McQueen. He said he deeply regretted trusting Dikeman and keeping AJ away from relatives because she disliked them. He also said his son never deserved what happened to him.

On Friday morning, a judge sentenced Josie Dikeman to consecutive prison terms totaling 27 years, followed by 15 years of extended supervision. pic.twitter.com/cOtaTSFMn5 — WEAU 13 News (@WEAU13News) August 7, 2026

AJ’s mother, Jenah Love, appeared through Zoom and questioned how Dikeman could live with herself. She said she hoped Dikeman experienced the pain and maltreatment inflicted on AJ and described her conduct as demonic. Courtrooms have seen equally disturbing cases lately, including a Massachusetts mother’s ongoing trial for the accusation of killing her three children.

Dikeman’s son also testified for prosecutors at trial. His statement was read at sentencing. He said he blamed himself for being unable to stop what happened. He recalled seeing things that left lasting emotional damage and said Dikeman put AJ somewhere no child should have been. He asked that she remain in prison and stay away from children.

Prosecutor Matthew Torbenson argued that Dikeman intentionally drugged AJ to silence his cries after beating him. He said the child could have died from either the injuries or the Xanax. According to Torbenson, the Xanax stopped AJ’s heart before the beating could kill him.

Dikeman testified in May and denied hurting AJ or any children in her care. She said she loved AJ as if he were her own child. She claimed his father abused him and said she had also experienced domestic violence, a deflection that echoes those made in another Wisconsin murder trial.

Zachar alleged Pedrin repeatedly escaped consequences and perjured himself during trial. He also claimed Pedrin admitted being a drug dealer who may have supplied the Xanax found in AJ’s system. The attorney warned that without an investigation, another child could be harmed.

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