After four years inside a Russian prison system, Marine veteran Robert Gilman is finally back in the United States. His return comes as his family and US officials describe a dramatic decline in his health before he was freed.

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Gilman, 32, arrived at Dulles International Airport near Washington, DC, late Tuesday. He was greeted with milkshakes and hamburgers after President Trump announced that Russia had granted him a pardon.

Gilman appeared pale and gaunt while posing with an American flag before continuing to San Antonio. He was flown there for medical and psychological care at Brooke Army Medical Center, according to the New York Post.

Spent weeks in a psychiatric ward completely isolated… how terrifying is that?

A US official who spoke with Gilman told Reuters that he was walking and talking after being evaluated by four doctors during the flight. The official said Gilman appeared to be doing well under the circumstances.

🔥 AWESOME! The White House released video of US Marine Robert Gilman, who was imprisoned by Russia for FOUR YEARS, being welcomed on the tarmac on US soil



Dr. @SebGorka, Steve Witkoff, and others boarded the plane and gifted Gilman and his family MAGA hats



Welcome home, sir! pic.twitter.com/sfc2OFrptC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 12, 2026

Gilman had reportedly become increasingly ill during his imprisonment. Officials said he spent weeks in a psychiatric ward in what was described as a “dissociative stupor.”

His Russian attorney, Irina Brazhnikova, told Interfax that Gilman had been hospitalized in a civilian psychiatric ward since early July. She said doctors had reported that his condition was worsening. Neither his attorneys nor his family were allowed to visit him.

Gilman was originally sentenced to 4½ years after being convicted of drunkenly kicking a police officer. His family has maintained that he was unwell and did not intentionally assault the officer.

Russian authorities later accused him of attacking prison officials and guards. Those cases led to additional convictions and extensions. His sentence had reached 10 years by December. Claims about Russia don’t always hold up, as reporters recently found a university instead of the spy base Trump’s administration described.

His sister, Lexie Hudson, accused Russian authorities of mistreating him because of his nationality and military background. She said, “The Russians treated my brother so badly.” She also alleged that he was hurt without justification.

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey said Gilman had reached a “near-death condition” before his release. Markey also accused Russian authorities of physical torture, forced medication and deliberate provocations.

Eric Lebson of Global Reach said Gilman spent 47 days in a dissociative stupor because of alleged abuse.

Gilman was ultimately returned to the US without a wider prisoner exchange. President Trump said the release happened on a “Humanitarian Basis” in a post on Truth Social. This comes after Trump reportedly floated the idea of teaming up with Russia and China against the International Criminal Court during talks with Xi Jinping.

For Gilman and his family, the long-awaited return now shifts the focus from securing his freedom to helping him recover.

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