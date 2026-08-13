A woman has shared her unusual experience with an old couple in Washington, D.C., while waiting for her client. According to the Daily Dot, this woman shared footage of the elderly couple, whom she claimed had accidentally let her into the building. Apparently, she reassured them that she had permission and was just waiting for her client, which the couple would also see when that person arrived. However, they reportedly threatened to call the police on her and said they would get a fine.

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Her video gained significant traction, and then the internet accused the elderly couple of racism. No comments from the couple after the incident were found. The video shows the couple standing in front of the elderly woman as she asks the woman to “step away” and says she has “permission” to be there. The elderly woman appears to distance herself, and the woman reassures her that they are “safe.”

According to the couple, the building can fine them a “couple hundred bucks” if they let someone in without permission. Apparently, the woman kept insisting that they are safe and that her client is on their way down. Further in the video, the couple decides to sit and wait for the woman’s client, who arrives later. Upon arrival, the woman says, “Oh my God, look who’s here for me,” and also mentions that the couple “literally” sat there to watch her.

The internet accused the elderly couple of racism

Following this, the elderly woman reportedly told the woman’s client about the building rules. She claimed that people who are not residents of the building aren’t allowed to enter until the resident they have come to meet brings them in. As the woman was recording, she can be seen turning the camera towards her, suggesting she was just sitting. She posted the argument with the elderly woman on TikTok (@niniluvs.yu), garnering over 2 million views.

Several people shared their opinions on the matter, with some accusing the couple of racism. One stated, “They’re not concerned, they’re RACIST.” Another wrote, “They are extremely racist.” While one person claimed, “They would never do this if you were white. Never.” Apart from these, some appeared to side with the elderly couple, as one of them wrote, “You lost me at the fact you just walked in with them. why wouldn’t you have the client buzz you in.”

Another shared their opinion, saying, “If you followed them in without being buzzed in by the client, you were wrong.” Her comment section consisted of similar feedback from the audience. The identity of the couple remains unknown, and no comments from them after the footage gained significant traction were found. There’s no follow-up video from the woman giving insights into what happened next. The incident is not independently verified.

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