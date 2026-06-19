A Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three children sat through court with a vacant stare, and her trial is now weeks away

The trial for Lindsay Clancy is set to begin on July 20, 2026, in Plymouth County Superior Court. The 35-year-old Massachusetts mother stands accused of the January 2023 murders of her three young children. She appeared in court this past Thursday for a final pretrial conference, arriving in a wheelchair and maintaining what TMZ described as a vacant, grim expression throughout the hearing.

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Her defense team is already laying out its strategy. During the conference, her lawyer told the judge that Clancy is essentially incapacitated due to the medications she is currently taking. The defense contends that she struggled with severe mental health issues leading up to the incident and plans to argue she was not guilty by reason of insanity, citing overmedication and postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings.

The case dates back to January 24, 2023, in Duxbury, Massachusetts, as detailed by Wikipedia. Her husband, Patrick Clancy, left their home that evening to pick up takeout and children’s medication, and when he returned roughly 45 minutes later, he found his wife injured on the ground outside after she had fallen from a second floor window.

The conversation has sparked discussion about how mental illness factors into criminal responsibility

Prosecutors allege that after killing her children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8 month old Callan, Clancy slit her wrists and throat before jumping from the window, a fall that left her paralyzed from the waist down. Patrick Clancy found his children with elastic workout bands around their necks. Cora and Dawson were pronounced dead at a hospital that evening, while Callan was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital and placed on life support before he died on January 27. The medical examiner confirmed all three children died from ligature strangulation.

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🚨 ATTORNEYS BACK IN COURT!



Lindsay Clancy is charged with murder in the deaths of her 3 young children in 2023 – Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, & Callan, 7 months. It’s said they were each strangled to death with exercise bands in the basement of the… pic.twitter.com/T8vaweVcgv — Adriienne F (@imadriienne) June 18, 2026

Clancy worked for nine years as a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, but in the months following Callan’s birth she reportedly sought psychiatric care repeatedly, visiting emergency rooms, calling crisis lines, and asking to be hospitalized. Records indicate she was prescribed more than a dozen psychiatric medications over a four month period, and she was admitted for care at McLean Hospital in early January 2023, a pattern of escalating mental health crises, including an Arizona case in which a mother fatally shot her two kids before turning the gun on herself.

Prosecutors have taken a different stance. During her initial arraignment in February 2023, they characterized the killings as planned and deliberate, claiming she had researched how long her husband’s errands would take and noting that witnesses described her as coherent earlier that day.

They also pointed to her journals, which they say contained clear and precise writing. She faces three counts of murder and three counts of strangulation, a case that has drawn renewed attention to how investigators handle alleged crimes involving mothers, even decades-old unsolved homicide cases that remain open today.

There is also a civil component to the case. In January 2026, Patrick Clancy filed a wrongful death and medical malpractice lawsuit against his wife’s psychiatric providers, alleging they overprescribed medication and failed to monitor her deteriorating condition. Lindsay Clancy has filed her own suit against a similar group of defendants, claiming they failed to diagnose her with bipolar disorder and subjected her to a disorganized course of polypharmacy that triggered a psychotic break.

The trial date has been moved several times from late 2025 into 2026 as the defense requested time for expert evaluations, and the court is preparing for proceedings that could involve more than 200 potential witnesses. Logistical hurdles include managing Clancy’s paraplegia and her ongoing suicide watch while in custody at Tewksbury State Hospital, with jury selection now set to begin July 20.

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