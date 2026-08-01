Trump called Spain’s migrant surge a ‘catastrophe’, and warned voters the US could face something ‘much bigger’ if Republicans lose

President Donald Trump criticized Spain’s government over a large increase in migrants entering the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, calling the situation a “catastrophe” and comparing it to an “invasion.” He made the comments at a cabinet meeting held at Camp David on Friday.

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According to the Daily Mail, Trump warned that the United States could face a similar situation if Republicans lose power in the November elections. He said the outcome here would be worse than what is happening in Spain.

Ceuta President Juan Jesús Vivas said around 60,000 migrants had crossed from Morocco into the Spanish enclave over a 24-hour period. The news set off a wave of reactions from several prominent US conservatives.

Speaking about what he saw in the news, Trump said, “I saw Spain yesterday, and I watched the catastrophe that took place. It looks like an invasion of a country.” He added, “Hundreds of thousands of people. And that same thing’s going to happen to us if the Republicans don’t get elected, except worse, much bigger, much easier to get into.”

NOW – Trump says Spain is being invaded, calling it a "catastrophe:" "They're coming in by the tens of thousands, they're just invading the country." pic.twitter.com/MkQB1Ucj2l — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 31, 2026

Trump also referred to the situation at the US border under former President Joe Biden. He said, “The biggest thing, the worst thing that Biden did is allowing 25 million people into our country, because many of those people are criminals. They’re murderers.”

He added, “A lot of them are gone now. We got them out. But they allowed people to come into this country that you can’t allow to come into a country.” Trump has separately blamed Biden’s presidency for China’s president calling the US a declining nation.

Reacting to the news from Spain, Elon Musk shared a video on X that compared footage from the Ceuta migrant crisis to scenes from the 2013 zombie film World War Z. He wrote, “Wow, the situation in Spain looks crazy!”

Wow, the situation in Spain looks crazy! pic.twitter.com/MrxMS4OCvG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2026

Vice President JD Vance also commented on the events in a post on X, praising the current administration’s border policies. He wrote, “Thank God @POTUS was elected and our country’s border no longer looks like this.” He added, “These images out of Spain are an unfortunate reminder of the consequences of mass migration and the radical left-wing globalist policies that have enabled the Invasion of the West.”

Thank God @POTUS was elected and our country’s border no longer looks like this.



These images out of Spain are an unfortunate reminder of the consequences of mass migration and the radical left-wing globalist policies that have enabled the Invasion of the West.@BillMelugin_:… pic.twitter.com/b67fR3SEof — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 31, 2026

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller shared footage of border crossings and used it to criticize Democrats. He wrote on X, “The Democrats did this to America every single day for 4 years under Biden and will do it again instantaneously, but orders of magnitude greater, if they are given any form of national power. Democrats will see your home trampled and stolen by invaders and they will rejoice.”

The official social media account of the Department of Homeland Security also posted on X about the situation, suggesting that Spain needed leadership similar to Trump’s. The post read, “If Spain had their own President Trump, this wouldn’t be an issue. Citizens of Spain should take that into consideration.” Trump has made other confident predictions about upcoming elections, including his prediction on Republicans’ election prospects.

If Spain had their own President Trump, this wouldn’t be an issue. Citizens of Spain should take that into consideration. https://t.co/asTnKfYni2 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 31, 2026

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez responded to the migrant surge in a post on X, saying his government would take stronger action. He said security forces would be sent to the streets and that border controls would be tightened.

Lo que ha sucedido es un ataque a la integridad territorial de España y merece nuestra más rotunda y enérgica condena.



Toda España está con la ciudadanía de Ceuta. El Gobierno de España está con la Ciudad Autónoma.



Gracias por la cooperación que siempre hemos mantenido con el… pic.twitter.com/ZqKdUdu7Oy — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 31, 2026

Sánchez said these steps were meant to protect residents of Ceuta and regain control of the border after the surge. He said his government would also set up a new maritime barrier to help manage returns, speed up deportation procedures for people who had entered illegally, and work more closely with Moroccan authorities to target human-smuggling gangs blamed for fueling the crisis.

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