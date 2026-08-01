‘The phone was being used’: Chilling twist after British woman was found dead in suitcase

A Scottish woman’s mysterious death in Greece has taken another unsettling turn. Investigators revealed that her phone appeared to remain active even after they believe she had died. The chilling discovery has deepened the mystery surrounding the case and raised fresh questions about who may have had access to her device.

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The victim, Elizabeth Jane Ross, 38, from Scotland, was found dead inside a suitcase in an abandoned building in Athens’ Kypseli neighborhood on July 18, LADbible reported. She had been staying in the Greek capital with friends and was last seen on July 15 before disappearing.

As detectives continue piecing together her final days, authorities are investigating her movements across Europe, reviewing travel records, examining CCTV footage, and awaiting forensic results that could reveal how she died.

The investigation took a stranger turn with her phone

Ross’ body was discovered by a homeless man who contacted police at around 1 p.m. after spotting what “looked like a human limb” sticking out of a suitcase. Investigators noticed the logo of a French university on the shorts she was wearing, leading them to suspect she was not Greek. They sought help from Interpol, which identified her through fingerprint records after assistance from US authorities.

Praying for the soul of Elizabeth Jane Ross whose body was found yesterday in an abandoned warehouse in Athens. May she rest in peace. 🙏🏼🌿💔

Dead 8 days, her body found stuffed in a suitcase, and apparently Greek police have yet to ascertain whether foul play was involved. pic.twitter.com/yiGwfdAzxb — iancmac (@iancmac) July 31, 2026

Greek police have requested airline passenger information to determine whether Ross arrived in Greece alone or with someone else, the BBC reported. Officers are also checking accommodation records across Athens to establish where she stayed after entering the country.

Sadly, Ross’ case is not the only recent disappearance to end in tragedy. In another case, a hiker discovered the remains of a Los Alamos worker in a New Mexico forest nearly a year after she disappeared.

A spokesperson for the Greek police said: “Further details have been requested regarding when she arrived.” The spokesperson added that investigators cannot reveal more because the inquiry remains active.

Authorities said Ross had flown from the US to Europe in late June and is believed to have traveled from Edinburgh to Greece. Homicide investigators are also examining reports that she passed through Cyprus before arriving in Greece.

An initial examination reportedly found no obvious injuries or signs of a struggle. Police estimate she died between five and seven days before her body was found. Toxicology results are still pending and are expected to help determine the cause of death.

Investigators believe Ross’ phone continued to be used after her death. A Greek police officer said, “The phone was being used,” the Daily Mail reported. The officer added that text messages were sent to make people believe she was still alive, while confirming the abandoned building is being treated as a crime scene.

Police also told The Times they are exploring the possibility that Ross may have met a homeless person in Athens who allegedly lured her to the location where her body was later found. Officials stressed that they are still collecting evidence and have not reached any final conclusions.

Detectives are now reviewing CCTV footage and searching for witnesses who may have seen Ross before she disappeared. Greek officials have not ruled out assistance from UK investigators as the case continues. The investigation follows another recent case in South Carolina that tragically ended after a citizen’s tip led police to the missing personal trainer’s body.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland also revealed the officers are supporting Ross’ family while liaising with Greek authorities. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) also confirmed it is providing consular support and remains in contact with local officials.

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