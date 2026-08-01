‘It’s none of your f—ing business’: Minnesota mom convicted after using racial slur against Black bystander

A Minnesota mother whose racist outburst at a public playground drew national attention has now been sentenced after being convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct involving a bystander. Following a four-day trial, 37-year-old Shiloh Hendrix was sentenced on July 23 by District Judge Christa M. Daily. The case quickly became a flashpoint in the debate over hate speech, public conduct, and First Amendment protections.

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The confrontation happened on April 28, 2025, at Roy Sutherland Playground inside Soldiers Field Memorial Park in Rochester, Minnesota, Bored Panda reported. What began as a brief interaction involving an eight-year-old autistic child soon escalated into a shocking public confrontation that was captured on video and widely shared online.

The footage drew national attention and fueled months of legal arguments. Prosecutors focused on whether Hendrix’s behavior crossed the line from protected speech into criminal disorderly conduct. The case also sparked heated discussion over online fundraising after both Hendrix and the child’s family received significant public donations.

Honestly, the courtroom battle didn’t end the controversy

Court records and witness testimony show the non-verbal Black child wandered to Hendrix’s diaper bag and removed a pouch of applesauce. His father, Shire Jimali, immediately retrieved it. Prosecutors alleged Hendrix chased the child onto playground equipment while repeatedly using the racial slur.

Mom in viral slur video to go to trial



Shiloh Hendrix is facing three counts of disorderly conduct for using slurs at a playground



Hendrix raised more than $700,000 from the incident



Her trial is set in August pic.twitter.com/XtQm3XW3pN — RT (@RT_com) November 24, 2025

Bystander Sharmake Omar, who was at the park with his children, began recording the incident. Instead of calming down, Hendrix allegedly directed the slur toward Omar. When questioned, she responded, “If he acts like one,” before adding, “It’s none of your f—ing business.”

Public incidents involving racial slurs have continued making headlines across the country. A recently viral video showed a Colorado man hurling racist remarks at a woman while his own child watched from the backseat.

Following a nine-hour jury deliberation, Hendrix was acquitted on the charge related to the child. However, the six-person jury found her guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct involving Omar. Minnesota has no standalone hate speech law, prosecutors noted. They argued her actions qualified as unprotected “fighting words.”

Judge Daily sentenced Hendrix to 90 days in jail, but stayed the sentence. She was also ordered to complete supervised probation, perform 200 hours of community service, and pay a $1,000 fine.

The case also comes as other public figures have faced scrutiny over offensive language. New York City’s first lady apologized for controversial teenage tweets that resurfaced online.

City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage said Hendrix “showed no remorse” and had “profited immensely” after the incident. Meanwhile, defense attorney Brian Karalus criticized the ruling as “pathetic and sad.” He argued her language was offensive but still protected under the First Amendment and confirmed an appeal is being prepared.

The controversy extended beyond the courtroom. Hendrix’s GiveSendGo fundraiser raised more than $938,000 after she claimed her family faced threats and doxxing. A separate fundraiser for the child’s family collected about $340,000 before it was closed at the family’s request for privacy, the local NAACP said.

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