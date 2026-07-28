Video shows Colorado man calling racial slurs at a woman while his own child watches from the backseat: ‘They keep saying go back to Mexico’

A Colorado woman has shared her unusual experience with a couple who were in a car with their child in the backseat. According to The Nerd Stash, this woman was racially confronted by the man from this couple, who reportedly called her a racist slur. During the confrontation, the man spoke Spanish to taunt the woman and also asked her to post this interaction as she was recording it.

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The woman, whose name appears to be Yumi per her TikTok profile, shared the clip of this frustrated couple. It shows the couple in a car with the woman in the driving seat and the man in the passenger seat. He sticks his head out of the window and can be heard saying, “Yeah, record it,” and taunting Yumi in Spanish after starting his sentence with “Hola. Hola.” The woman, who was reversing the vehicle, also behaves oddly towards Yumi, as seen in the footage.

The confrontation appears to take place in front of the couple’s child, who is visible in their vehicle’s backseat. As the man tells Yumi to post the video on social media, she replies, “I will, TikTok as well,” and the man can be heard claiming, “I bet you live in the ghetto and your boyfriend makes all the money, huh?” After this, Yumi can be heard saying, “Of course,” and the confrontation seems to end at this moment. Her TikTok’s overlay reads, “They keep saying go back to Mexico.”

Viewers shared their opinions on the matter

Yumi’s video gained significant traction on TikTok, garnering over 400,000 views. Several stepped into the comment section and appeared to be on her side. As the man told Yumi about her boyfriend making “money,” one of the users focused on those words and wrote, “He said your boyfriend makes all the money like that was a bad thing! That wasn’t a flex! S/O to all my Hispanic/Latino brothers and sisters. We Black love everyone of you.”

@senorita_yumi They all ways look like this. racist Oh yea I drive a 25 tremor 😂 ♬ original sound – Yumi

Others focused on the couple’s child who was seated in the backseat. One said, “This behavior in front of their kids is disgusting.” Another wrote, “That poor child in the back.” And one person claimed, “This is why racism will never end because it’s taught at home.” According to the comment section, the feedback was based on similar ideas. The woman hasn’t posted a follow-up video showing what happened to the couple after this confrontation.

No comments from the couple regarding the incident were found, and their identities remain unknown. The incident is not independently verified.

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