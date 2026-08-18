A drunk Ohio couple allegedly attacked a family on a cruise ship. It reportedly happened when the couple began arguing loudly, and a family member asked them to lower their voice, which escalated into an attack on the family. No comments from the couple were found after this incident.

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According to the New York Post, 29-year-old Gannon Jacox and his 28-year-old girlfriend, Brooklyn Hicks, were arrested at Port Canaveral following the brawl they committed on the cruise. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the case in a post on Facebook. According to him, the fight started with the drunk couple arguing loudly in their room on the cruise. One of the victims asked them to quiet down, but they reportedly lashed out at him and his family, which included a 9-year-old child.

Ivey wrote, “As a fight ensued, Jacox ended up hitting all 3 people (including the child), and Hicks was just swinging, hoping one would land. Jacox got a pretty gross injury to his eye that was either caused by one of the victims or friendly fire from the Haymakers his girlfriend was throwing!! Well, regardless of how insane the entire incident was, thankfully none of the victims were seriously injured in this ridiculous escapade!!”

It appears that the couple tried to record their attack on the family

The Sheriff also mentioned that Gannon Jacox saw the things escalating, and he started recording his girlfriend attacking the family until he himself intervened. The man saw things escalating, so he allegedly attacked the family and also hit the 9-year-old child. His girlfriend kept on swinging blows, but fortunately she did not hit anyone. In the brawl, Jacox got an injury around his eye, which is not clear whether he got hit by his partner or the victims. As the Sheriff stated, “Jacox got a pretty gross injury to his eye, that was either caused by one of the victims or friendly fire from the Haymakers his girlfriend was throwing!!”

An Ohio man was accused of attacking a family — including a 9-year-old child — after he and his girlfriend got into an argument aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Florida, according to authorities. https://t.co/VBm4tf2Dmu — CBS 21 News (@CBS21NEWS) August 18, 2026

Wayne also outlined the charges laid upon the couple, saying, “Well, at any rate, Jacox got a very expensive shore excursion to Ivey’s Iron Bar Lodge on charges of Burglary With A Battery and Child Abuse Without Great Bodily Harm, and Hicks was charged with Burglary With Battery and Battery-Touch/Strike!!”

According to the records, the 29-year-old Gannon Jacox was held on a $31,000 bond, and his 28-year-old girlfriend, Brooklyn Hicks, was held on a $6,000 bond. The family’s identity remains unknown.

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