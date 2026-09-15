Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend was allegedly heckled about her death, so he threw a stool in retaliation and ended up detained by police

Hayden Panettiere’s former boyfriend Brian Hickerson was allegedly heckled about the actress’ death before a confrontation erupted at a South Carolina bar. The encounter ended with Hickerson being detained by police. His brother Zach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Recommended Videos

Per NZHerald, the incident happened at Wild Wing Cafe in Greenville. Brian and Zach Hickerson were drinking when another group of customers allegedly began making comments about Panettiere’s death. A witness said the group included about five middle-aged people, with some women repeatedly approaching the brothers’ table.

The report indicates that the situation eventually turned physical, with a bar stool being thrown during the confrontation. The video also appears to show Brian being carried out of the restaurant while a bartender repeatedly shouted, “Let him go.”

In the report by TMZ, the confrontation began after a group at the bar allegedly blamed Brian for Panettiere’s death. The comments reportedly angered Brian, with the situation escalating as people from the group approached the brothers’ table.

New TMZ video from Saturday night at Wild Wing Cafe in Greenville.



Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend Brian Hickerson at the bar in the green hoodie. Staff tries to stop it. Stool gets thrown. Fight spills through the restaurant.



Outside, both brothers get detained. Zach arrested… — Louis Montoya (@montoyalouis1) September 14, 2026

The situation allegedly escalated when Zach approached one of the men from the other table. The eyewitness said the two appeared to get physical as they moved toward the bar.

Things then became chaotic inside the restaurant. The witness described people yelling and trying to hold one another back, while glasses were thrown or knocked onto the floor and a table was pushed over.

Brian was also seen picking up a bar stool and flinging it backward. Another video appears to show a man carrying him away from the establishment as the bartender repeatedly called for him to be released.

Police were eventually called to the restaurant, and several people were detained. In a report by People, Brian was released at the scene without being charged, while Zach was arrested after police said he appeared highly intoxicated and was yelling profanities in public.

The confrontation came as questions surrounding Panettiere’s death remained under investigation. Brian and Zach were both present when she was found unresponsive, but authorities have not charged either brother in connection with her death.

While Brian was in handcuffs outside the restaurant, he was heard accusing police of leaking information connected to Panettiere’s death. “GPD leaked it when my girlfriend died,” he shouted, according to a video of the aftermath.

Zach later expressed frustration over rumors surrounding the brothers and Panettiere’s death. He said it was “super frustrating” that rumors were being believed and that people were then being attacked as a result. He adds that the situation was what “pisses me off.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy