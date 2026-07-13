‘You in my country,’ a man in a MAGA hat told another man before using racial slurs, then told him to ‘go back to Mexico’

A California man wearing a MAGA hat is facing widespread criticism after a video showed him repeatedly using a racial slur against another man in a gas station parking lot. According to The Nerd Stash, the clip first surfaced on Reddit’s r/PublicFreakout under the username K2zin97 before circulating further online.

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Text overlaid on the clip read, “Me and this Mexican guy were inside the gas station together. He didn’t say a word until he got back in his car and drove off,” suggesting some kind of exchange took place after the two men left the store, though the exact circumstances leading up to the confrontation remain unclear. In the footage, he can be seen sitting in his vehicle, which had pulled up alongside the other man’s car.

He hurls the slur at the man over and over, demanding to know why he waited until they were both leaving the gas station to bring anything up. He then brings up the man’s ethnicity directly, saying, “You in my country, n****.” The two continue exchanging words, though it is not clear what the other man says in response, as his side of the conversation is inaudible or not captured clearly in the clip.

The confrontation kept escalating

The confrontation escalates further when the man in the MAGA hat tells the other man, “Go back to f**** Mexico, n**.” In response, the other man raises his middle finger toward him. The man in the hat then declares, “This is a Trump country, n***,” while the other man gestures toward his own T-shirt, which appears to display the word “Mexico” or “Mexican.”

The video ends with the man in the MAGA hat holding up his hat, seemingly in response to the shirt. What happened after the recording stopped is not known. Confrontations built around identity and racial hostility have drawn similar backlash online before, including a North Carolina woman who says she endured a racially charged rant for half an hour.

Reactions to the video were largely critical of the man’s behavior. Some commenters focused specifically on the fact that he is Black and a vocal Trump supporter, questioning whether he would be accepted by other members of the MAGA movement. “Someone should tell him he’s not in the club,” one person wrote. Another added, “It’s unbelievable that he supports Trump. Trump hates that guy.”

Other commenters expanded on the same point. “A POC MAGA is so sad,” one wrote. Another offered a more detailed take: “As a POC, agreed. So ridiculous when they say dumb things like ‘go back to your country’ or ‘get out of my country.’ Like are you that dumb? Unless you’re Native American, your roots aren’t originally from here either. Same goes for racist white people.”

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