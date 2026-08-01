California man arrested after allegedly spray-painting 13 Tesla cars, identified through a takeout order

A week of mysterious vandalism targeting Tesla vehicles in Irvine has ended with an arrest. Police say the suspect allegedly damaged 13 cars by spray-painting offensive messages across them. What appeared to be a random string of attacks took an unexpected turn during the investigation.

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Detectives arrested 25-year-old Max Sebastian Solomon of Irvine on Tuesday, the Irvine Police Department said. Officers took him into custody at his apartment, which was located across the street from where the vandalism happened. He was booked into the Orange County Jail on a felony vandalism charge, NBC Los Angeles reported.

The investigation gained attention after the police released surveillance videos last week. Officials hoped someone would recognize the suspect. Instead, detectives found another clue that helped identify him. Investigators say a takeout order linked to an earlier incident played a key role in leading them to the suspect.

It all came together because of a takeout order

The first surveillance video was released on July 20, police said. It showed a man allegedly spray-painting a Tesla inside a parking garage near Michelson Drive and Carlson Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. on July 17. At that time, police believed four vehicles had been vandalized.

Image from Instagram @irvinepolice

A few days later, officials released another surveillance video. They said the same suspect returned to a nearby parking garage the following night. Investigators allege he spray-painted nine more Tesla vehicles. That raised the total number of damaged cars to 13.

Vandalism investigations have also made headlines elsewhere in California. Earlier this year, two women were identified after they were filmed slashing tires in Anaheim before driving away.

Irvine police Officer Ziggy Azarcon revealed investigators found “red spray paint across each of these Teslas.” He added that the vehicles carried different messages. Most of them contained offensive language.

Detectives also investigated an earlier incident involving a man who allegedly spat on a Tesla stopped at an intersection, authorities said. Investigators traced the takeout order the man was carrying during that encounter. Police say that clue helped identify Solomon.

Surveillance footage has helped crack other vandalism cases as well. In another recent incident, three minors were arrested after they were allegedly caught damaging a Target store in Baltimore.

Officer Azarcon also said that patrols in the area were increased after the attacks. He encouraged residents to park in well-lit and busy locations. When possible, drivers should use parking garages for added security.

Detectives are still investigating a possible motive, the Irvine Police Department said. So far, they believe the suspect appeared to target only Tesla vehicles.

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