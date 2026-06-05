Two women slashed tires in Anaheim, laughed, walked back to their car, and their license plate was visible in the video the entire time

Two women were caught on camera slashing tires in Anaheim, California, and were laughing throughout the act. The footage, which has been circulating on X, shows the two crouching near a vehicle and using a sharp object to damage the tires. What makes the clip particularly striking is that the license plate of their own vehicle was clearly visible throughout the entire incident.

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After finishing, both women walked back to their car, where a third woman was waiting. The video provides no context about what led to the confrontation or why the vehicle was targeted. No injuries were reported, but the property damage is evident on camera. As reported by the Daily Dot, as of June 5, 2026, no arrests have been publicly confirmed and the identities of those involved have not been verified.

The clip has drawn a large reaction on X, with many users tagging the Anaheim Police Department and calling for action. One user wrote, “Laughing now, but they won’t be laughing when the police show up at their door with this crystal-clear footage. Vandalism isn’t a joke, it’s a misdemeanor. Do your thing, internet.” The discussion has also spread to Reddit, where users have expressed hope that authorities get involved, with one commenter writing, “Social media and cameras get too much hate. I love that I’m in the timeline where these people end up on the internet.”

The license plate was in frame the whole time they were laughing

Under California law, this type of conduct carries real legal consequences. According to California Penal Code 594, as outlined by Shouse Law Group, tire slashing qualifies as vandalism, defined as the willful and malicious damaging or destruction of someone else’s property.

The penalty depends on the dollar amount of the damage. If it falls below $400, the offense is typically a misdemeanor carrying up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Amid other California property damage incidents that have drawn public attention, including a vandalism wave tied to a TikTok challenge, tire slashing charges can escalate quickly depending on the cost of repairs.

If the damage reaches $400 or more, the charge becomes a wobbler, meaning a prosecutor can pursue it as either a misdemeanor or a felony. A felony conviction can carry a sentence of sixteen months to three years, with fines potentially reaching $10,000 or higher for more extensive damage. Vandalism of a motor vehicle can also be charged separately under Vehicle Code 10853, which makes it a misdemeanor to damage or deface a vehicle without the owner’s consent. California has seen deliberate property damage go viral before, with footage frequently becoming the primary evidence in resulting investigations.

Common legal defenses in vandalism cases include arguing the damage was accidental, a case of mistaken identity, or a false accusation. With clear video evidence showing the act being carried out while the suspects’ license plate remained in frame, those defenses would face an uphill challenge. The Anaheim Police Department has not publicly confirmed receipt of a report related to this specific incident.

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