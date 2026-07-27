Police fear the worst as baby remains missing after mother and toddler found dead in South Australia

A desperate search is continuing off the coast of South Australia after a mother and her toddler were found dead in the ocean below the cliffs at Cape Northumberland. An infant, believed to be under one year old, remains missing. Authorities say they now fear the worst as search teams prepare to resume efforts despite difficult weather conditions.

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According to The Guardian, emergency services responded to Port Macdonnell, the state’s southernmost coastal town, at about 11 AM on Monday. Officers were called after a vehicle with its engine still running was discovered in a car park near the cliffs. A short time later, police spotted the bodies of an adult and a small child in the water below.

The woman has been identified as a 36-year-old from Compton near Mount Gambier. The child was confirmed to be her toddler. Police, emergency crews, and volunteers, including local fishing boats, searched for the missing infant until fading daylight forced crews to suspend operations. The search is expected to resume on Tuesday morning, although forecast bad weather could restrict efforts on the water.

No one knows what really happened on those cliffs

Superintendent Trent Cox said search teams could still continue along the coastline on foot and with thermal imaging drones even if rough conditions prevent boats from entering the water. Police are asking anyone who saw the woman’s white Isuzu MU-X with registration S592BJR to contact Crime Stoppers. Investigators are working to trace her movements before she arrived at Cape Northumberland.

DEVELOPING: A 36-year-old mother and her toddler are dead while a baby remains missing after a senseless tragedy at Port MacDonnell in the state's south-east. Lifeline – 13 11 14. @mjstanley7 pic.twitter.com/IIdtke6I77 — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) July 27, 2026

Cox acknowledged how concerning the situation has become for the missing baby. “We do hold grave concerns,” he said. He added that given the child’s age, survival would be unlikely in almost any circumstances if the infant also entered the water.

Investigators say they are keeping an open mind while piecing together what happened before emergency services were alerted. No cause of death has been released for the mother or toddler. Police have not characterized the incident beyond confirming the discovery of the two bodies and the ongoing search for the missing infant.

The search will continue through Tuesday, weather permitting, as police and volunteers continue hoping to find the missing child.

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