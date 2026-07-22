Nolan Wells’ death takes another twist as best friend breaks silence on rumors linking him to teen’s mysterious death

Warren Hudson, who describes himself as Nolan Wells’ best friend, has spoken publicly for the first time after online rumors linked him to the 18-year-old’s mysterious death. Hudson was among the group on the Fourth of July boat trip to Horn Island, Mississippi, before Wells disappeared, according to the New York Post. Wells went missing during the trip to the island, located about six miles off Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, and his body was found two days later.

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As speculation surrounding the case continues to grow online, Hudson said he has been deeply affected by the accusations circulating on social media. He insisted that no official facts have been released publicly and that much of the discussion has been fueled by rumors rather than confirmed information.

The case remains under investigation, with no official cause of death announced and no suspects identified. Meanwhile, Wells’ family is pursuing its own independent investigation in hopes of finding answers, including commissioning a separate autopsy through civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

The more people speak out, the more questions this case seems to raise

Hudson called the allegations against him false and heartbreaking. “It’s a sick world we’re living in. It’s terrible. Nolan was my best friend.” He also said the public has been quick to form opinions despite investigators releasing very little information about what happened.

🚨 TATUM EXCLUSIVE: Nolan Wells' best friend, Warren Hudson, breaks his silence to set the record straight about what really happened during their Fourth of July trip to Horn Island.



Watch the full interview at the link below: pic.twitter.com/WCUYu9gZ7F — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) July 22, 2026

His mother, Ashlee Cole, a judge in Jackson County, also addressed the speculation in a statement released on July 7. She said the group returned to the mainland after their boat experienced problems with its bilge pump. According to Cole, Wells chose to remain on Horn Island so he could later return with another group of friends.

Cole also rejected claims that her family attempted to influence the investigation, saying Hudson fully cooperated with law enforcement and was interviewed by police. Similar questions about the actions of friends and companions surfaced in another recent case, where investigators alleged that friends spent four days getting rid of evidence after a Dallas man’s body was recovered.

While those statements have added another layer to the case, Wells’ family continues searching for answers through its own investigation. Attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family, is expected to reveal preliminary findings from the independent autopsy during the NAACP National Convention in Chicago.

Wells was laid to rest Monday during a closed-casket funeral at Center Pointe Church in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. The service was officiated by Rev. Al Sharpton and attended by filmmaker Spike Lee and former NFL star Terrell Owens. Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, tearfully asked mourners to keep sharing her son’s story and preserve his memory.

During the funeral, Sharpton announced a $100,000 reward, jointly funded by himself and filmmaker Tyler Perry, for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Owens later contributed an additional $25,000, increasing the total reward to $125,000.

Investigators have faced similar uncertainty in other recent cases, including one where two men were found dead inside a minivan at a Harris County body shop shortly after the vehicle had been purchased at an auction.

No official cause of death has been publicly confirmed, and no one has been named as a suspect or charged in connection with Nolan Wells’ death as of publication. The family now hopes the independent autopsy will provide the answers investigators have yet to reveal.

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