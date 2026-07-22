NYC man discovers a shady staircase on his walk. What he found at the bottom made X question whether this was a first world country

A TikTok user recently stumbled upon a hidden living space tucked away behind a nondescript black metal door in New York City, Daily Dot reported. The video, shared by @nottheayoooguy, shows the creator discovering a dusty, cement staircase that leads to a scene most people would never expect to find in the middle of a city street.

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When the creator pushed the door open, he was met with a dirty staircase lined with an equally grimy metal railing. Once he reached the bottom, he found a group of people, including children, appearing to lounge about in the space.

The creator assumed it was a family, though the exact relationship between the individuals remains unconfirmed. As soon as he made eye contact with them, he decided it was time to leave. He told the camera, “Yeah, I’m out…” and promptly retreated, closing the door behind him. The video has since gained significant traction, racking up over 1.4 million views on his TikTok account.

The discovery has sparked a massive conversation online about living conditions in major cities

While many viewers felt genuine empathy for the people in the video, others began picking apart the footage to figure out if it was a permanent residence. An account on X known as @WallStreetApes decided to investigate the clip by zooming in on specific details. The narrator of the X video pointed out several items that suggest the space is being used as a home, including bathroom supplies, a mirror, chairs, cookware, and various appliances.

The narrator on X was visibly shocked by the findings. He stated, “Its really wild that this exists in a First World Country in New York City.” He also noted that the group of people present were “definitely” a family. It’s definitely a top-tier example of how social media can turn a quick walk into a viral investigation.

Not everyone was surprised by the footage, though. Some commenters pushed back against the shock, suggesting that this is actually a common reality in the city. One individual claimed, “That’s a regular NYC Basement for like 90% buildings, and people hang out there all the time…” It’s fascinating to see such a split in perspective, as some view this as an alarming discovery while others see it as a normal part of urban infrastructure.

This exists in a first world country….



Right next to these businesses in New York City, if you go down these shady stairs, you’ll come across this



It legitimately looks like the Philippines. A family seems to be living back here in what looks like extreme poverty…



It’s wild… pic.twitter.com/tXJmBKfEnL — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 21, 2026

It is important to note that we don’t have all the facts here. The details provided only reflect what was shown in the videos shared by @nottheayoooguy on TikTok and @WallStreetApes on X. There is no official confirmation regarding the location of the staircase or the identities of the people living there.

Whether this is a common occurrence or a rare find, it’s a situation that has clearly left a lot of people questioning the state of housing and living conditions in such a busy, modern city. It really makes you think about how much is hidden behind the doors we pass every single day.

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