This TikToker spotted a mysterious door in the mountains, but what was waiting behind it left her completey disgusted

Hiking is fun, but sometimes it can take a problematic path as well. That’s why many would prefer avoiding something mysterious on a mountain. However, according to Brobible, a woman has seemingly gone viral for checking out what appears to be a secret door in the middle of nowhere. This door was at the foot of a hill and had apparently no reason to be there. The woman’s curiosity led her to look behind, and her TikTok appears to capture the entire scene.

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The TikToker named Lainie, with the username (@lainielouuu), posted a video in which she spotted the door. She pointed her camera towards it, surrounded by greenery, and it appeared to be part of the mountain. In the video, she questioned her companion about the door and eventually moved towards it to uncover the mystery. However, an unpleasant surprise awaited her.

She could be heard saying, “All right guys, we’re on the mission to the door in the middle of the mountain. We’re figuring it out together as we go. See the scrambling we’re having to do right now?” She moved towards the door and, having passed the rock, she had to cross the river to see what was inside that mysterious door. After passing the river, Lainie said, “And we made it back on stable ground.”

An unpleasant surprise was waiting for the TikToker behind the mysterious door

On her way to check what was inside that door, she spotted other people who were on the same part of the hike as she was. But she kept on going and reached a spot marked as X on the ground. The TikToker, at that time, was close and apparently happy, only to be disgusted when they found it was a toilet door.

She could be heard stating, “We can see it,” she says, “It’s within reach.” The camera was then cut and was seen directing towards the door as she was being filmed again, approaching the door, where she admits that it’s “definitely not as cool coming up to it. I don’t know what the hell we’re about to encounter,” She seemed disgusted as she said, “Ew.” The TikToker had finally found out that the door led to a concrete structure that was nothing more than a toilet.

Viewers had their own critical take on the matter. Many seemed unenthusiastic about the TikToker building up curiosity, only to find a toilet. One of the commenters said, “How the heck are ya supposed to use that?” While that sounds like a fair concern, another said, “All that for a toilet. Wow, I bet you were disappointed.”

Similarly, it appears one of them had already guessed what was behind the door, “I knew it was a bathroom from that far away I just didn’t believe in myself and now I wasted my time.” In my opinion, this story may sound disappointing, as such cases are often seen in movies, where there is a twist at the end. Some may consider it an attempt to gain views, but that might not be the case, as the woman’s expression also suggests how curious she was.

This seems to be all per the current reporting. It appears that the TikToker hasn’t responded to the viewers yet.

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