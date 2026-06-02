This Carnival Cruise passenger had her luxury gear destroyed in a room flood, but the way the company tried to make up for her loss seems laughable

Imagine paying a good amount for a cruise ship room and trusting it for your expensive belongings, only to have them soaked and destroyed by water. According to Brobible, something similar has happened to a Carnival Cruise customer who returned to the flooded cabin where she left her belongings worth “thousands of dollars.” Ashleigh Ritchie, the TikToker (@ashleighcarolineritchie), shared this personal experience in a TikTok video.

Recommended Videos

Her video shows the condition of her cabin, and her belongings with an on-screen text, “Just when I thought everything was going well! Thousands of dollars ruined and they [Carnival Cruises] offer $300.” In my opinion, this amount as compensation for her loss might sound laughable to some, as Ritchie claimed that her damaged gear was worth thousands of dollars. This, according to her comments and video description, includes: Canon G7 X, a Dyson, a Garmin Watch, plus makeup and clothes.

Previously, the story of a mother whose son’s routine medical checkup bill aboard a cruise ship exceeded her vacation budget went viral. But in this TikToker’s case, she appears to have lost a significant amount for nothing. Per the Brobile, Ashleigh provided further details on how this incident occurred. According to her, the pipe above their room burst, causing a flood. As it appears to be a problem on the cruise ship company’s side, they seem accountable, as they reportedly offered $300 to make up for it.

The TikTok viewers had mixed reactions to this incident

The TikTok of this Carnival Cruise ship incident shows almost ankle-deep water in different spots of the cabin. The woman has also shared clips of the items inside her suitcase. Some items were wet enough for Ritchie to squeeze water from them. This seems to support her claim that the goods were damaged, as this level of moisture isn’t usually ideal for a camera or any other electronic device.

Her TikTok viewers? Well, they seem quite divided on this incident. A commenter appears to taunt the TikToker, asking, “So it cost thousands of dollars because your clothes got wet?” But the woman replied to them with, “Hi! Did you not read the captions or replies in the comments? It is not just clothing (which is expensive and got ruined by the laundry service also) it is electronics, toiletries, my one camera is $1,300 lol.”

One of them seems to question how the gear was destroyed, unless it was sewer water. “Unless that’s sewer water, how is everything ruined?” To this, the woman replied with, “Because electronics, paper, and makeup is not waterproof. The water was brown being wrung out my stuff. Disgusting.”

Apart from these, many supported her as well. Per Brobile, a commenter said, “Of course most people who have thousands of dollars worth of stuff for vacation. Clothes, shoes, toiletries, travel bag suitcases, phone/headphones, makeup. Doesn’t even need to be name brand. Everyone on a cruise would have at least [brought] things at a minimum and it would be way more than $300 to replace that.”

That seems to make sense, as travelers do carry their expensive belongings. In my opinion, locking them behind a closed door that they have paid for and trusting it to be safe is the least they can expect. This TikToker’s case indeed sounds like a huge loss, but at the same time, the company also seems accountable for the issue that appears to have emerged from their side.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy