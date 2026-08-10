West Virginia man accused of destroying Flock cameras was charged with two felony charges. Now the internet has showered him with 20,000 alibis

Wesley Jackson, a 20-year-old from Gerrardstown, West Virginia, is facing two felony charges after Monongalia County deputies accused him of cutting down Flock automatic license plate reader cameras. The internet has responded in a hilarious way, showering the young man with over 20,000 sarcastic alibis on Facebook, BroBible reported.

Recommended Videos

People flooded a Facebook post to claim they were with Jackson during the alleged incident, placing him everywhere from a soup kitchen to a grandma’s house. One person wrote, “Man is innocent. I saw him serving at a soup kitchen at the time of the incident,” while another claimed, “I know for a fact he was at his grandma’s house making her spaghetti and switching the channel for her on her Zenith. I was there with him the entire day.”

Others insisted he was busy playing Halo 2, teaching Muay Thai, painting a house, or even tending to a flock of geese. From the overall sentiment of the comments, the public isn’t taking the charges against him very seriously, and instead showing up in online solidarity.

This display of public support highlights how fed up people are with these surveillance devices

Deputies claim they found evidence on Jackson’s phone after executing a search warrant, including a group chat about the cameras and photos of the alleged demolition. However, there is some legal debate brewing here. West Virginia doesn’t actually have a specific statute for the destruction of surveillance equipment, which has led many to question if these felony charges are even appropriate for the alleged crime.

The frustration with these cameras isn’t limited to West Virginia, as a similar event recently unfolded in Winona, Minnesota. Local police discovered that the city’s Flock cameras were inactive on a Saturday night and found the poles cut near the base, with the cameras themselves missing.

Just like in the West Virginia case, the public didn’t hold back. They swarmed the local police department’s Facebook post with hundreds of comments, offering up their own humorous alibis. Some claimed the suspect was helping with a dissertation, while others joked that it was just a case of very strong wind. The police were so overwhelmed by the support for the alleged offender that they eventually had to close the comment section entirely.

One user wrote, “Whoever you’re suspecting was actually on a fishing trip with me between July 29th and August 1st.” Another person added, “Whoever it was, was actually busy helping me with my dissertation.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy