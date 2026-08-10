Doctor practiced in both US and Canada. Now she opens up about how the two systems compare

Dr. Ashley, a family doctor who maintains a practice in Ontario and holds board certification in the United States, recently shared her professional perspective on how the two healthcare systems compare, Daily Dot reported. Her insights originated from a video posted on TikTok, which was later shared on X by the user @JayGenXer.

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She noted that international medical graduates and other physicians often inquire about the practical differences between working in these two countries, prompting her to outline her personal experiences with both models. The most significant distinction Dr. Ashley identified centers on patient volume and the structure of daily appointments.

In her U.S. practice, she managed a schedule of 18 patients per day, with each visit lasting between 20 and 25 minutes. This timeframe allowed her to address a patient’s full range of medical concerns and complete necessary screening questions within a workday that typically ran from 7:00 AM to 3:45 PM. While she mentioned that standard visits in Ontario do not usually reach that 25-minute mark, she clarified that she still carves out time for urgent matters or mental health consultations.

The financial structures of these practices also differ significantly

Her U.S. experience involved a primarily private system where her employer billed $250 per visit to the patient’s insurance, regardless of the specific reason for the appointment. As a salaried employee, she received consistent benefits and a regular biweekly paycheck.

A family doctor who has worked in both Canada and the U.S. just laid it out clearly.



In the U.S.:

18 patients a day.

20–25 minutes per visit.

Stable salary and benefits.

Workday ends by 3:45.



In Canada:

You don’t get 25 minutes, patients can die just waiting to see a Dr.

You… pic.twitter.com/vGqVqlAXaU — JayGen 𝕏 er🇨🇦 (@JayGenXer) August 9, 2026

In contrast, her work in Ontario ties her earnings more directly to patient volume. This means she earns nothing during periods of illness, vacation, or any other time spent away from seeing patients. She noted that while working longer hours in Ontario can increase her earning potential, it also introduces a higher risk of burnout due to the associated paperwork, phone calls, and necessary follow-up tasks.

The discussion surrounding her video sparked a variety of reactions from other users. Some commenters shared their own frustrations with appointment constraints in different provinces. One user wrote, “In Quebec, we get about four minutes and just one issue! You have two problems, than take another appointment! That’s the ‘free healthcare’ that costs me $16,000 a year, 40 percent of my income taxes, which is part of healthcare in the budget in Quebec!”

Other users challenged Dr. Ashley’s account or offered alternative viewpoints on the quality of care. One commenter wrote, “My doctor books 20 minute appointments and covers all issues I present. Maybe Dr. Ashley’s just not a good doctor? The other issue that Dr. Ashley won’t have to deal with in Canada is getting approval from an insurer who decides whether or not to approve her designated treatment for a patient.”

Broader skepticism regarding the healthcare industry also appeared in the comments section. One user expressed a bleak outlook on the future of the field, stating, “I imagine that, in four to five years, everyone in healthcare will be replaced by robots. And it’s just as well. COVID taught us one thing, it etched indelibly into our brains, at least those of us who were not sheep. Virtually everyone in the healthcare industry cannot be trusted.”

It is important to note that the employment history, patient volume figures, and billing amounts described by Dr. Ashley have not been independently verified. The information provided reflects her personal account as shared on TikTok and reposted on X. Similarly, the comments provided by other users represent their individual opinions and have not been subject to verification.

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