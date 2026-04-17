What started with 14 tequila shots on a Carnival cruise ended in a $300,000 jury award for this woman after a late-night onboard incident

Drinking habits may seem harmless until you see the four categories the NHS uses to classify drinkers, but when luck is on your side, anything can turn out to be a blessing in disguise. A similar incident took place in Florida, where a judge issued a penalty of $300,000 to the cruise ship that would have served more than the normal limit of liquor to the lady who was riding a Carnival Cruise.

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According to BroBible, the lady who was on the Carnival ship was served 14 tequila shots by the staff on the ship, and she was really high after having these drinks. Still, the staff offered her more, and in that situation of intoxication, she took even more and ended up stumbling on the stairs afterwards. A Miami jury determined the company’s negligence in the incident that caused the 45-year-old woman to fall from the stairs. According to the lawsuit filed, the woman sustained a concussion, headaches, a possible traumatic brain injury, back injuries, tailbone injuries, bruising, and other injuries.

Her attorneys stated to SkyNews partner NBC, “Proving the over-service of alcohol is often difficult, as many people believe individuals should be solely responsible for their own consumption. “[She] admitted her personal responsibility; however, the core issue was Carnival’s refusal to accept any corporate responsibility for serving someone who was clearly intoxicated.” The court has issued an order to pay $300k to the affected party, $50k more than the initial $250k.

Carnival Cruise has denied all charges against them in this lawsuit

While a similar lawsuit was filed by a worker against Bill Belichick due to worker safety at his Nantucket mansion, this case focuses on a cruise passenger who was over-served with alcohol and fell down stairs. Attorneys for the woman in the lawsuit claimed that these carnival ships are designed so that, as passengers pass through corridors, it is natural for them to have a drink because of bars around every turn or corner of the ship. They insisted that the staff should have stopped serving the woman who was already heavily intoxicated. But the Carnival denied all allegations of wrongdoing and declared it would appeal the decision.

A California nurse who was served at least 14 tequila shots in under nine hours on a Carnival cruise ship has been awarded $300,000 by a federal jury. pic.twitter.com/BWYFKqnHQc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 16, 2026

On the other hand, the attorneys of the woman praised her stance for standing against a firm as big as Carnival, they talking to KTLA News stated, “Taking on a corporate giant like Carnival is a massive undertaking, and I have enormous respect for my client’s resilience throughout this 18-month litigation, This case highlights the inherent dangers of all-inclusive drink packages, which encourage excessive consumption and pressure underpaid servers to prioritize tips over safety.”

Even though this legal battle is far from over, the affected woman has initially won the lawsuit against the firm. Her medical report, along with surveillance video from the ship, proved handy as evidence in sorting out the case. It remains to be seen how the Carnival will try to turn things around after its initial legal setback.

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