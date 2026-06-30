Viral video shows three minors being arrested inside a Baltimore Target, and the internet seemed to link it with bad parenting

A video of three minors being arrested at Target has come to light. According to the Daily Dot, the girls were allegedly arrested for vandalism inside a Baltimore Target. In the clip, all three of the girls, who seem to be minors, can be seen being taken into custody with handcuffs and escorted away by the officers.

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The video was shared on Twitter/X by @ImMeme0 and appears to have gone viral, garnering over 1 million views. The video starts with a woman recording the two police officers arresting the three minor girls at some distance. In the video, the youngest of the three girls can be heard verbally confronting the officer as she reportedly says, “Get the f*** off me.”

The woman recording the scene seemed stunned by the incident and appears to walk towards the kids. Upon approaching, she can be heard saying, “Look at this. Y’all kids is bad.” Following this, the youngest of the girls seemingly threatened the woman recording the video, saying that she would ask her brother to shoot her. This minor then got off the floor and lunged at the woman. The clip is over 30 seconds long with no sign of a brawl in the store.

Some blamed this incident on poor parenting

The video went viral on X, garnering over 1.4 million views, and several viewers shared their opinions. Some associated the girls’ behavior with bad parenting. One of them wrote, “Many people agreed with the woman who recorded the incident. In her post, she urged parents to do a better job raising their children.” Another one added, “They watched their mamas doing the same thing I’m sure.”

Video of 3 female minors being arrested for vandalizing a Target in Baltimore is going viral.



One of them not only cursed out and threatened police officers but also tried to lunge at the woman filming the incident.



Zero parenting, while feral kids running wild. pic.twitter.com/wMlQa7s2jE — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 28, 2026

Similarly, another user weighed in with a claim, “They only have kids for money. They do not have them to raise them. More kids means more benefits!! Notice how many have three kids no more no less. Because that is the limit on income tax earned income credit. Want 10k extra a year have three kids.” Apart from these, some had other opinions on the girls’ arrest. A user wrote, “Revoke free housing for any parent of offending dependent kids. Charge the parents & with the threat of losing free living; they will enforce rules/laws.”

The audience’s feedback seemed divided on this incident, with some blaming it on the parents. The clip neither shows what happened after their arrest nor the reason why the minors were being arrested. The identities of those involved remain unclear.

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