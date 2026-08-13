‘No ladders required’: Oregon firefighters deployed a saw for a unique rescue after a kitten trapped itself inside a home

The Corvallis Fire Department in Oregon handled an unusual call on August 10 when a kitten got its head stuck inside a hole in a piece of furniture. As reported by UPI, the department’s Station 2 crew was dispatched to the home after receiving reports of the trapped animal.

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Photos from the scene show firefighters carefully cutting through the wooden furniture to create enough space to free the kitten. The department confirmed there were no injuries involved in the rescue, and the situation required none of the usual firefighting equipment associated with the job.

Officials summed up the low-key nature of the call in a social media post about the incident. “No injuries. No fire. No ladders required,” the department wrote, adding that the kitten had likely done some soul-searching about its life choices by the time crews arrived.

Firefighters say the rescue is proof they handle more than just fires

Corvallis Fire Department serves a large stretch of Oregon that includes the city itself, Oregon State University, and the surrounding rural fire protection district spanning roughly 765 square miles. The crews operate as a combination department, blending career staff and volunteers across four stations to maintain around-the-clock coverage, amid a broader pattern of unusual animal encounters making headlines this year, including one where an escaped exotic cat under a porch prompted a similar scramble from local authorities.

Emergency medical calls make up about 75 percent of the department’s annual workload, and all of its operations staff are certified emergency medical technicians, with more than half also trained as paramedics. Station 2, which handled the kitten rescue, is typically staffed by a lieutenant, an engineer, and three firefighter EMTs, a setup that leaves room for oddball calls like this one even during a busy shift, in a stretch of viral animal stories that has also included unverified claims about strangers abroad circulating alongside more feel-good local rescues.

The kitten was returned safely to its home following the rescue, with no further incidents reported.

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