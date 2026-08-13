A Trump White House official called out Matt Walsh after MAGA influencers attacked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her decision to freeze her eggs

The Trump White House is reportedly unhappy with conservative influencers who went after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her decision to freeze her eggs. As detailed by Mediaite, some administration insiders have warned that the backlash risks alienating women voters ahead of the midterms.

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The 36-year-old New York Democrat drew attention after posting an Instagram video on Saturday showing herself administering an injection as part of the process. She told followers she wanted to normalize the conversation for working women, adding, “This is a choice that I am making to feel more in control of my life.”

Several prominent conservative commentators quickly criticized the decision. MAGA commentator Matt Walsh called the timing of the move “completely baffling to me,” while Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet and commentator Laura Loomer offered similarly skeptical takes tying the announcement to speculation about a future presidential run.

The backlash created an unusual rift inside Trump’s own coalition

According to Axios, the criticism from MAGA pundits caused real unease inside the West Wing. “We most certainly want to encourage more women and families to have children, period,” a senior White House official told the outlet, adding that Walsh’s framing wasn’t helpful to the party’s messaging. A separate Trump adviser was more blunt, saying, “This isn’t really a winner for Republicans.” The episode adds another wrinkle to speculation about Ocasio-Cortez’s political future, especially after a recent survey showed her leading potential 2028 Democratic contenders in early primary polling.

She’ll turn 37 in a couple months. If she got pregnant now, it would technically be a geriatric pregnancy. Instead she’s freezing her eggs. This desire to start having children late in life is completely baffling to me. I’ll have kids in theirs 20s by the time I turn 50. AOC… https://t.co/43L4RAAzxJ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 9, 2026

Katie Miller, wife of senior Trump aide Stephen Miller and a new mother herself, publicly defended Ocasio-Cortez, writing that women who want to preserve their ability to have children deserve support rather than mockery. Her willingness to share something so personal comes as she continues laying groundwork that many read as preparation for a presidential bid, including recent trips to key battleground states like Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Trump has publicly championed in-vitro fertilization, and his administration continues to position itself as broadly supportive of Americans having more children.

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