Individual of Interest in Sudiksha Konanki’s Disappearance Claims He Rescued Her

The search for Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student who went missing during her spring break trip to the Dominican Republic, has taken a significant turn. Joshua Riibe, the person of interest in the case, has spoken out, claiming he played a key role in saving her life before she disappeared.

Recommended Videos

Riibe told authorities that he and Konanki were almost carried away by strong ocean waves on March 6 while they were in the water. “I saved us from drowning,” Riibe told police, showing clear distress about the situation. His comments come as law enforcement continues to search for answers, now a full week since Konanki was reported missing.

Reports suggest that after they made it back to the beach, Konanki walked away to collect her belongings, which had been moved by the waves. Riibe recalls feeling confused and disoriented, saying he vomited seawater after reaching the shore. He said he asked her if she was okay but didn’t hear her response. He said she was walking in knee-deep water at an angle before he lost sight of her.

The timeline shows that the two were seen together at the Riu Republica hotel resort shortly after 4 AM, just before Konanki went missing around 4:50 AM. While Riibe maintains that he acted heroically, he has faced questions about the incident that he has chosen not to answer, citing legal advice.

Sudiksha Konanki/instagram

Local authorities, acknowledging the complexity of the case, are reportedly working closely with the FBI and Dominican National Police to piece together what happened to Konanki. Riibe’s refusal to answer critical questions has added to the uncertainty, particularly regarding whether he reported the incident to authorities right away.

Sudiksha Konanki has not been seen since the early hours of March 6, leaving her family and friends deeply concerned as the search continues. The University of Pittsburgh community is also anxiously waiting for updates, hoping for good news about the student, who is described as lively and full of energy.

Sources: TMZ, New York Post

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy