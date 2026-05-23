A man ate 7 pounds of carrots a week trying to tan himself and ended up in hospital, and a doctor says the TikTok trend is built on a false claim

A TikTok trend called carrotmaxxing is encouraging people to drink large daily quantities of carrot juice in hopes of achieving a sun-kissed tan and clearer skin. As highlighted by LADbible, the trend falls under the broader looksmaxxing category, an online self-improvement movement focused on maximizing physical appearance. Doctors are now pushing back on the claims driving it.

Recommended Videos

There are currently over 18,000 videos on TikTok under the hashtag #carrotjuice, with many users claiming carrots act as a natural retinol. One viral clip shows a person drinking an entire large blender jug of carrot juice, with the individual noting it took an hour and 10 minutes to finish. Amid other viral moments dividing the internet, carrotmaxxing has drawn attention for promising a tan without the skin cancer risk, despite a lack of scientific support.

Dr. Susie Gawler, Clinical Lead for Acne and Skin at Boots Online Doctor, has debunked the trend’s core claim. She explained that carrots do not contain retinol, which is the active form of vitamin A used in dermatology treatments and cosmetics. Instead, carrots contain beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A at a rate that varies significantly from person to person.

Carrotmaxxing can turn your skin orange and put you in the hospital

Dr. Gawler added that she would not expect even heavy carrot juice consumers to reliably achieve results comparable to cosmetic retinoids in terms of skin texture or cell turnover. Overconsumption can lead to carotenemia, a condition where beta-carotene accumulates faster than the liver can process it, causing the skin to turn a yellowish-orange color. This is not the aesthetic most people are aiming for.

The health risks go beyond a change in skin tone. A 2012 case report published on PubMed detailed a 48-year-old man researchers dubbed the Carrot Man. He visited his doctor complaining of abdominal discomfort and orange skin discoloration, and a CT scan revealed his colon was impacted with stool. He admitted to consuming 6 to 7 pounds of carrots every week for dieting purposes and was diagnosed with constipation, hypercarotinemia, and possible vitamin A toxicity. His liver enzymes returned to normal within one month of stopping excessive carrot consumption.

The National Library of Medicine warns that prolonged and excessive vitamin A intake can cause significant organ damage, including to the liver, bones, and central nervous system, though this outcome is unlikely from carrots alone. Those choosing tinned carrots instead of raw also risk exceeding the recommended daily sodium allowance. The NHS advises no more than 6g of salt per day, and consistently exceeding that limit can raise blood pressure. Broader debates about which foods are actually safe have also surfaced recently, amid questions over government dietary advice that some doctors say contradicts decades of established guidance.

Carrots are healthy as part of a balanced diet, packed with fiber, antioxidants, vitamin K, vitamin A, and calcium. Dr. Gawler recommends sticking to established skincare routines rather than relying on viral food trends.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy