A travel content creator says his Air India business class seat stopped working during a recent flight, and he caught the moment on camera. The video, posted by creator Zachary Benitez on TikTok, shows a flight attendant trying to fix a loose or broken side panel on the seat.

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Benitez, who says in his TikTok bio that he flies around the world and writes about airplane experiences, has logged 115 flights across 38 countries so far in 2026, according to his bio. His TikTok video of the broken seat has been viewed 2.7 million times and received 31,400 likes.

In the video, on-screen text reads, “POV: your Air India business class seat is BROKEN,” followed by another line that says, “imagine paying 3000$ for this.” In his caption, Benitez wrote that the plane looked new and asked how it could already be broken. He added that it is “super frustrating to pay for business class and your seat doesn’t work.”

Video shows flight attendant working to fix the seat panel

The video is filmed from Benitez’s point of view inside the cabin. A flight attendant, wearing a white shirt and dark tie, leans over the seat partition and works on a side panel that appears loose or broken, exposing some parts underneath.

A small colorful bag, a white piece of clothing, and a water bottle with a pink cap sit nearby on the seat area. While working on the seat, the flight attendant says, “I just check in a minute.” Seat malfunctions can lead to unusual passenger reactions, such as when an American Airlines flier allegedly took a sleeping passenger’s first class spot because her seat wouldn’t recline.

The comments section on the video was split. Some users blamed Air India directly, while others pointed out that the seat issue may not be the airline’s fault. One commenter wrote that the problem was “a seat product failure” and not an airline maintenance issue, adding that they still consider $3,000 for Air India business class “a good deal.” Another comment claimed the seat panel was “systematic locked” and could be unlocked from the panel.

This is not the only recent complaint about Air India online. On Trustpilot, several customers have described negative experiences with the airline. One reviewer described being skipped during a drink service on a Frankfurt to New Delhi flight, and said a cabin crew member later brought a drink in a cup that was dirty and damaged.

The same reviewer said that on a following flight from New Delhi to Colombo, a crew member responded to a request for water by repeating the word “water” in what the reviewer described as a mocking tone, then walked away without bringing it. Customer experiences with airlines can vary widely, as when Delta Air Lines employees responded to a traveler’s TikTok questioning whether airline blankets get washed.

Another reviewer described losing €3,000 due to what they called poor customer service, saying a staff member was “rude, arrogant, and dismissive.” A third reviewer said their luggage was damaged on both legs of a trip but they were compensated only once. A fourth review described repeated delays without explanation, including one instance where the flight status showed “departed” while the plane was still on the runway for more than 30 minutes, and said the entertainment systems often did not work.

Content creators have also raised concerns about the airline. One of the world’s most popular aviation vloggers, Noel Philips, posted a video on YouTube saying he got food poisoning after a 16-hour Air India flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco. Another top aviation vlogger, Josh Cahill, has also expressed his frustration with the airline.

Not all opinions on Air India have been negative. On the Reddit forum r/airindia, a user going by DankkkDk questioned why the airline receives so much criticism despite having new and refurbished cabins.

The user said they have flown many airlines, including ANA, Singapore Airlines, United, Turkish Airlines, and Vietnam Airlines, and described some of their best flights as being with Air India.

They praised the airline’s A350 aircraft on long-haul routes to Europe and the United States, along with the refreshed 787-9 and the former Vistara A321 and A320 aircraft now flown by Air India. The same user said the airline’s older 787 and 777 planes are “not that good” but “not terrible,” and attributed some of the issues to supply chain problems that are outside the airline’s control. They also said Air India offers some of the best food among airlines at high altitudes.

Reactions to Benitez’s video reflected a similar divide. One commenter wrote, “It’s air India….what did you expect?” Another wrote, “That’s Boeing production problem, not Air India.” A third commenter suggested Benitez should have filmed the seat itself, writing, “Your taking the video from the seat showing the entry. Mabye show the broken seat.”

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