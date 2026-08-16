A night out at one of Beverly Hills’ priciest steakhouses turned into an unexpected brawl when two women got into a physical fight in the middle of the dining room. The incident, which was caught on video, took place at Steak 48, a restaurant known for its $82 filet mignon and $295 wagyu tomahawk steak.

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The video, obtained and shared by TMZ, shows the two women pulling each other’s hair, throwing punches and kicks, and rolling across the restaurant floor while employees tried to separate them. Other diners can be seen watching the scene unfold from their tables.

One bystander appeared to enjoy the unexpected show. “I wasn’t expecting this when I came here,” a diner said, according to the New York Post. TMZ’s TikTok video of the incident has been viewed 5.7 million times and has received more than 364,900 likes and 33,100 comments.

Employees stepped in as the fight spilled across the dining room

The fight broke out while the restaurant played calming background music, reports say. One woman, wearing a brown dress, and the other, in a blue top, grabbed at each other near a dining table as a male staff member tried to pull them apart.

“What are you doing? You ain’t doing- you ain’t doing- what are you doing?” the woman in the brown dress said, according to the video transcript shared by TMZ. The woman in the blue top responded, “I just lost my phone.”

As staff attempted to stop the fight, the woman in the brown dress said, “Why y’all keep stopping this? Come on, let me do it.” The two women continued to struggle and knocked over items on nearby tables as a second staff member joined in trying to break things up.

At one point, the woman in the brown dress fell to the floor, and the woman in the blue top leaned over her, continuing to fight. “You want a kick? You want a kick?” the woman in the brown dress said. The other woman replied, “No, it ain’t never home. Yeah, it’s not.” Such public confrontations can escalate quickly, as when a gas station worker charged at a woman accused of stealing after being spat on.

Accounts of the incident state that a woman who appeared to be a restaurant employee tried to break up the fight and was heard telling one of the women, who was bleeding from her head, to “go out now.” The same woman reportedly slapped away an employee’s hand as she tried to lead her out, which drew “oooohs” from other diners, before shoving the employee and appearing ready to fight her too.

Later in the video, the woman in the brown dress is seen standing on a yellow booth and throwing an object at the woman in the blue top, who was also standing on the booth. “Come on, go out now,” the woman in the blue top said. A male bystander nearby said, “No, Rosé.”

The women continued arguing even as the confrontation wound down. “Get off me!” the woman in the brown dress shouted. The other woman replied, “Oh, I did it! Get off me!” The woman in the brown dress then said, “You making phone calls? Stay away from.”

Reports also note that both women were wearing formal dresses without undergarments during the fight. It is not clear what caused the argument, when exactly it happened, or whether the women were arrested or banned from the restaurant afterward.

Steak 48 describes itself as a “fine dining steakhouse where handcrafted cuisine, exceptional service, and an elevated atmosphere come together to create an unforgettable dining experience.” The restaurant also serves a $22 cocktail called the “beverly rita.”

Many viewers reacted to the video with a mix of amusement and disbelief. Commenters pointed out the irony of a fight breaking out at an upscale restaurant, with one writing, “Money can’t buy class.”

Others focused on the possible cause of the fight. One person commented, “I hope they’re fighting over the bill and not a man.” Some viewers criticized how the fight itself looked, with one commenter writing, “This was the laziest fighting I’ve ever seen.”

A number of people also pointed out how calm the rest of the restaurant remained during the chaos. One commenter wrote, “The way everyone is keeping decorum while just quietly watching this happen is cracking me up.” Bystanders at restaurant fights often witness extreme behavior, like when a viral clip showed a woman biting another woman’s leg during a Fourth of July fight.

Others took a more critical view of the incident overall. One commenter asked, “Do we have no decorum anymore? Do we not understand time and place? This behavior is beyond exhausting.”

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