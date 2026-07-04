“You spit on me”: Gas station worker charges at a woman accused of stealing as the fight turns physical

Gas station employee accused a customer of shoplifting, and the confrontation escalated fast on video shared online. As detailed by Daily Dot, the clip, which surfaced on X, shows the accusation spiraling into a physical altercation between staff and a female customer inside the store. It began after the initial confrontation had already started, so the footage does not show which party spoke first or exactly what triggered the dispute.

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The situation intensified when the woman allegedly spat in the face of a male worker behind the counter. He responded by shouting “You spit on me” before stepping out to confront her, then pushed her to the ground. Others in the store pulled him back, but the fight continued, with another person trading blows with the woman before she was pushed out the front door, only for her to come back inside still shouting.

The video was shared with a caption describing the sequence of events, including the moment the woman was accused of stealing and the fallout that followed. Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify either side of the story, as this originates solely from a social media post and the accompanying caption.

Viewers online were split over who was in the wrong

Reactions to the footage have been divided. Some commenters argued the male employee was justified in his response given the alleged spitting incident, with several saying they would have reacted the same way in that situation. Others felt the response went too far, criticizing the number of people who became involved against a lone woman during a confrontation that had already turned unruly, a heated public confrontation that echoes similar viral disputes that break out in crowded retail settings.

Female customer gets accused of stealing…



Then she spits on the guy behind the counter. He pushes her back, while the entire store tells her to get out.



A man once asked, “Why can’t we all just get along?” pic.twitter.com/o77DH4raXQ — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) July 3, 2026

Because the clip only captures part of the incident, it remains unclear what led to the initial accusation or how the confrontation was resolved once recording stopped. Neither party involved has been publicly identified, and no follow-up information has surfaced confirming whether charges were filed.

The incident has also drawn attention to the legal boundaries store employees operate under when dealing with suspected shoplifting, a subject that has come up in other viral disputes such as a shoplifting accusation dispute at a separate retail store. In California, the shopkeeper’s privilege under Penal Code 490.5 PC allows merchants to detain a customer if there is probable cause to believe they were shoplifting. That detention must last only a reasonable amount of time and be used solely to investigate the suspected theft.

Under this privilege, a merchant can examine items believed to be stolen if they are in plain view, and can ask a suspected shoplifter to hand over those items. If the person refuses, the merchant may conduct a limited search of bags or immediate property, though searching a person’s clothing is not permitted. If stolen items are found, the store can contact law enforcement, a process distinct from a citizen’s arrest under Penal Code 837 PC.

False imprisonment under Penal Code 236 is a serious charge, and the shopkeeper’s privilege can serve as a legal defense against it if the merchant acted within the bounds of the law. Whether a detention or the force used during one was reasonable is ultimately determined by a judge based on the specific facts of a case.

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