“Peak ENTITLEMENT”: Video shows True Religion calling 7 officers on a teenage girl, but her father claimed she didn’t do what she was accused of

Footage of the clothing store True Religion has gone viral on Twitter/X. Apparently, the store called the police on a minor girl after accusing her of stealing; the Daily Dot reported. It appears that the minor’s father recorded the scene on his phone, claiming that his daughter didn’t do what she was accused of, as they got the item from a different store.

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The footage, shared on X by @theMakarioz, runs over 10 minutes. In the clip, around 7 officers (the father counts them) are seen inside the True Religion store, with employees standing at the scene. It looks like the store manager accused the minor of stealing a pair of jeans. However, the father claimed they had bought the jeans from another store and also mentioned he was willing to show the receipt before the authorities were called.

He reportedly said the manager didn’t accept their side of the story and still called the police on his daughter (no comments were found from the manager). The video overlay seems to indicate it happened in Virginia; it says, “Harassment of Minor True Religion, Woodbridge, Va, Potomac Mills.” And the caption seems to mention the minor’s age as 14. There’s no sign of a brawl in the store or anything similar.

A female officer can be seen checking jeans from a red shopping bag while holding a receipt. There’s a girl standing near her, but the source doesn’t confirm that she’s the accused daughter. Multiple officers appeared to deal with the family inside the shop and along the mall walkway. The store incident went viral, garnering over 1.7 million views on X. As a result, many users took to the comments to share their opinions.

A store manager called 8 police officer on a man and his 14 year old daughter, accusing her of stealing a pair of jeans from the store, even after they explained the jeans had been purchased at a different store in the mall and offered to show a receipt 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/zryFhaYnzu — Becoming (@theMakarioz) June 29, 2026

One of them seemed to suggest what a person should do when bringing an item into a store that they have bought from a different place, “NORMAL HUMAN BEHAVIOR: Hello, I am entering your store with similar products if you’d like to check before we start shopping. (yelling and making a scene only make you look guilty) but you do you.” Another user wrote, “I see a law suit coming tbh.” To which the person who posted the video replied, saying that it’s ‘extreme’ to call multiple officers on a teenager.

Similarly, someone appeared to criticize the manager’s behavior. They wrote, “Causing a massive scene over a misunderstanding is peak ENTITLEMENT.” While another claimed, “Honestly there are so many people that steal from these high end jeans stores, my aunt worked my aunt worked there and she says that it’s so bad they had to move out of the mall.” This feedback suggests that the audience was divided on the matter.

There’s no follow-up video providing further insight into the incident. Whether someone was charged or not and the identities of those involved remain unconfirmed.

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