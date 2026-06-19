Simi Valley Target was calm and busy with shoppers, then the crowd rushed to save a woman after a stranger started choking her

A video is spreading on the internet in which a man can be seen attacking a woman at a Simi Valley Target. According to the New York Post, the incident started with a man trying to choke the woman. When the shoppers tried to stop him, he allegedly attacked them in the store. It appears the situation became quite intense, and the police had to intervene and arrest the stranger.

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It looks like the place turned into a violent brawl scene. The Simi Valley Police Department confirmed reports of an altercation at the Target store at 6 p.m. on Wednesday that eventually turned into chaos, as reported by KTLA. It was reported by the investigators that 34-year-old Rejean Tabor is the main suspect who apparently entered the store and started choking a woman who was standing at the checkout desk. Police said the woman affirmed she did not know Tabor.

As Tabor started choking the woman, the store staff and shoppers nearby rushed to save the woman from the chaos. But Tabor reportedly attacked those trying to help. In this process, he also hurt a juvenile. It appears that the man did not just stop there, as the chaos spread through different sections of the store until police arrived.

Video shows two women being knocked down as shoppers battle the suspect until police arrest him.

The footage showed the sections of the brawl, with at least two women knocked down while several men tried to stop the man. A Target employee sounded the alarm for emergency evacuation. After a long chaos at the store, the police arrived and arrested Tabor in the grocery section. Several customers, including the juvenile, suffered minor injuries and were fortunately safe. The woman who was choked by the man was given medical attention when her family took her to the hospital.

ALERT: Target had to be evacuated after a man walked in and randomly started choking a woman before fighting shoppers.



Rejean Tabor walked into a Target in Simi Valley, California, and immediately started choking a random woman in the checkout line.



Store loss prevention and… pic.twitter.com/wH3X9iyG4U — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) June 18, 2026

The video has reached a significant audience, and the viewers have also shared their opinions on the matter. Many seemed thankful to everyone who stepped in and saved the lady, “Thank God there were some real men there to protect that crazed man’s targets and keep him away until the police could arrive. Thank you to all men who stand up for women.” Similarly, many suggested that the person should be arrested, and he was, in the end.

The authorities, on the other hand, have sent Tabor to the Ventura County Main Jail. He has been charged with charges including attempted murder, burglary, assault, and battery. As well as cruelty or unjustifiable pain to a minor. It appears that investigations are ongoing, but the motive behind Tabor’s act is not yet revealed.

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