A kindergarten graduation ceremony turned into a brawl between adults, but the most disturbing part involved a baby caught up in the crossfire

A brawl incident was reported at the kindergarten graduation ceremony, where a baby was caught up in between the two fighting males. According to the New York Post, the incident took place at Ben Franklin School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where two males began throwing chairs at each other, and it appears that the child was caught up in the brawl. The child with her father was caught up in the whole fiasco, and a bystander called out to help the child caught in between the two fighting men.

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The incident took place at the gymnasium of the school, where a man wearing a white shirt and a man in a yellow hoodie brawled at the back of the gym and threw each other onto the ground. The man in a white shirt appears to be holding onto a baby while the fight started; the bystander, who sounded horrified, said, “Oh my God, get the baby!” No report seems to confirm that the baby was hurt, and someone recorded the footage, which appears to have gone viral.

In the video, two men can be seen in a violent brawl, while the other parents appear to be getting them separated. The man in white had the baby in his arms when he pulled the yellow hoodie man down. During the heated exchange, a woman intervened and saved the baby from the chaos.

Police had to intervene and charged one man with disorderly conduct

The two men were pushed out of the gymnasium to keep others from harm. They were separated while the man in the yellow hoodie had to be restrained. He was left with a bloodied tongue. The police eventually intervened, declaring one of the men an “Aggressor” and charging him with disorderly conduct and trespassing. Captain Kyle Gautsch, who was at the incident, declared that there was no need for further action.

The captain stated, “No further police involvement was needed.” The incident left authorities stunned as Katherine Camilli stated, “It’s terrible, I can’t believe that happened. I don’t know why you would fight at a graduation.” A spokesperson from the school, talking to PennLive, said, “We are extremely disappointed in the behavior displayed by adults involved in the domestic dispute incident at Ben Elementary Franklin School. The Harrisburg School District does not condone such behavior, nor will it be tolerated on school property.”

Following the recent “teen takeover” brawl at a Washington DC Chipotle, I think brawl-related incidents have been making headlines lately. Luckily, the baby appears to have been safe, based on the available reporting.

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