She picked up the phone and dismissed the server after spending a noticeable amount of time explaining what she wants.

An old woman ended up in an awkward situation with a server while placing her order at Red Lobster. She picked up a call after spending a noticeable amount of time describing her order, then dismissed the server. It appears that her tone while speaking to the server was quite unusual, and the internet criticized her for it. The video of the incident was captured and later posted online.

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According to Daily Dot, the Twitter/X user @EBTtok reposted a TikTok by @naeeegotti in which an elderly woman was being recorded while placing her order. She can be heard telling the server that she would like to have shrimp Alfredo with extra shrimp, then she asks if she can have a jumbo shrimp instead of a regular one. The server indirectly tried to tell her that this might cost a bit, then she shrugged them off, saying, “I know, baby. I eat here all the time.” After this, when the server asked about the side dish instead of taking the order, she picked up a phone call and dismissed the server, saying, “Go ahead and take her order while I’m talking to Uncle Harry.”

The user who reposted the TikTok wrote in its caption, “Listen to this old black woman order at @redlobster like she’s at a fine French bistro.” They also seem to mock her accent, “Put some extra shrimps in it, dats what I’m axin you.” And also asked, “Why do black women get off on condescending to good service workers?” The video gained significant traction, garnering about 138,000 views.

Viewers reacted to the woman’s inappropriate treatment of the server

As the video gained traction, viewers reacted to the situation, calling out the woman for dismissing the server, as one of the commenters stated, “They act like this because they’re entitled nobody’s who want be somebody— it’s fascinating, honestly.” Another one added, “Majority of them genuinely believe they are royalty of some sort and should be treated as such. Like they all have really big egos and superiority complex’s.”

Listen to this raggedy old black woman order at @redlobster like she’s at a fine French bistro 😂



“Put some extra shrimps in it, dats what I’m axin you” 🍤



Why do black women get off on condescending to good service workers? pic.twitter.com/kq9Apj8fcs — SNAPtok (@EBTtok) August 5, 2026

Others seemed concerned about the server experiencing this. As one commenter stated, “Insufferable and proud. At least they are easy to identify and avoid. I do feel bad for waitresses and anyone forced to interact tho.” Another one added, “The way I don’t wanna go back into food service because of people like her.” There’s no sign of a confrontation with the server, and no comments from the woman after this incident were found.

The incident has not been independently verified, and the woman’s identity remains unknown.

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