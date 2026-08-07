A Missouri man’s noise complaint against his neighbors ended with a mother and daughter dead, and he didn’t survive either

A dispute over noise in House Springs, Missouri, escalated into a tragic event that claimed the lives of a mother and daughter. On July 25, 73-year-old Robert Winkelman traveled to a neighbor’s home to confront the residents regarding their activities. According to People, citing the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Winkelman had been harboring ongoing frustrations about the noise coming from the property.

Recommended Videos

The situation turned violent when a 38-year-old woman made a comment to Winkelman. He responded by pulling out a gun and shooting her in the head. The woman’s 17-year-old daughter attempted to intervene to help her mother, but she was also shot in the head. Following these actions, Winkelman chased a third person, though that individual was not struck by gunfire.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 8:00 PM that evening. They eventually confronted Winkelman outside of his own home, where he shot himself. Both the victims and the suspect were transported to area hospitals with critical injuries. Authorities identified the victims as 38-year-old Jessica Lashly and 17-year-old Jersey Greer.

Support pours in for the grieving family

The community has since rallied to support the grieving family through a GoFundMe campaign established to help cover the mounting medical and funeral expenses. The fundraiser highlights the deep impact these two individuals had on those around them. “Our hearts are broken for their family, friends, teammates, and everyone whose lives they touched,” the message on the campaign states. “As they navigate this unimaginable loss, we ask for your continued prayers, love, and support.”

A terrified friend hid in a closet and watched as a 73-year-old neighbor walked down the street, confronted her friend's mother about noise, then shot the woman and her 17-year-old daughter in the head — all over what investigators called a "dispute between neighbors."



New 911… pic.twitter.com/2LPGrFdY1j — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) August 7, 2026

Justice Greer, who is the twin sister of Jersey, shared her perspective on the events. She spoke about the final moments of her sister’s life and the courage she displayed. “Jersey’s last moments, she was trying to save my mom,” she said. “It just shows how brave she is, and I hope I can be half as brave as she is.”

While the victims were pronounced dead, Winkelman remained hospitalized for a period of time. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in an updated statement that he eventually died from his injuries on August 2. Prior to his death, an arrest warrant had been issued for Winkelman, which included two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

This incident serves as a grim reminder of how quickly tensions between neighbors can spiral into something irreversible. A similar pattern played out in a Florida parking lot dispute that also turned fatal within seconds. The details provided by law enforcement indicate that this was not a sudden, one-time occurrence, but rather the result of frustrations that had been building up over time.

Efforts continue to support the loved ones left behind as they navigate this difficult time.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy