“That’s crazy”: Woman ordered $50 worth of ice cream, demanded it for free, then chose a petty way to exit the store after being told no

A video of a weird incident at an ice cream shop went viral when a man recorded and posted it. According to the Daily Dot, he was sitting in an ice cream shop when a woman entered. This woman seemed hesitant to order, and kept confusing her orders until she finally ordered a $50 ice cream. After ordering, she was apparently cashless and tried to justify it by claiming a worker had told her the orders were free. When she was denied, the woman threw the ice cream and left.

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The TikToker @foehammer3.0 was the third person to record and share this video. Here, a woman could be seen holding her $50 ice cream and arguing about it. But when the shop owner refuses her, she seems to throw the ice cream into the bin and walk away without paying. While the bizarre encounter was underway, one of the owners was on the phone, and the woman feared they might call the police. And that is when the man intervened and told her that if they were calling the authorities, he would testify in their favor.

Upon intervention, he said, “If she calls the cops, I’m going to be a witness for them because I watched you come in here and walk back and forth…” The woman being accused later said there was a miscommunication and that she no longer needed an ice cream. The woman then tried to return the ice cream, which the owners refused, and she simply threw it away.

Viewers seemed quite unenthusiastic towards the woman

This doesn’t look like a case where a customer is unhappy with the ice cream price, as she seems to be referring to an offer that provides the dessert at no cost. After the video reached a significant audience, garnering over 70,000 views, it was uploaded to X, where it has continued to gain attention. It was uploaded by @ClownWorld, and the comments seemed against the woman.

Woman walks into a family-owned ice cream shop, keeps changing her order, and racks up nearly $50 worth of food and ice cream. Then, when it’s time to pay, she suddenly says she has no money and claims the employees told her everything was free.



A customer who watched the whole… pic.twitter.com/t8AgSyoXen — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) June 12, 2026

One user said, “The level of delusion, denial, and lack of self-awareness is astounding.” Another added, “That’s crazy. No one should be like this.” Others alleged that the woman’s actions were intentional. While others declared that from the moment she got into the ice cream, she was clearly up to something and knew what she was about to do. It appears she didn’t hold herself accountable and left, but the rest of the story remains unclear.

The woman in question suggested that the shop worker had told her about the free deal, which could have been the case before. In my opinion, her trying to get a free ice cream could have been a misunderstanding due to a previous deal the shop had offered before the incident, which would have ended by then. The complete context and the identities remain unknown; as a result, anything said about the situation could be nothing more than speculation.

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