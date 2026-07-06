Viral clip shows a woman biting another woman’s leg during a fight on 4th of July, but the internet appears to be more concerned about something else

Footage of two women involved in what appears to be a brawl on the 4th of July is spreading online. According to the Daily Dot, a woman reportedly bit another woman’s leg like “fried chicken,” while two others can be seen making attempts to separate them both. However, it appears that the internet seemed more concerned about the dog caught up between these two women.

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The clip, which appears to be reposted by @KimKatieUSA on Twitter/X, shows the interaction between the two. A woman in blue can be seen biting another woman’s leg as she lay on the ground. Apparently, the woman who is being bitten is holding a dog which appears to be moving in an attempt to free itself. The video is nearly 45 seconds long, and at over 20 seconds in, the dog can be seen being freed by one of the two people trying to separate the women.

The user who shared the video claimed in the caption, “On the 4th of July in the hood, a woman was biting into someone’s leg like it was fried chicken. When the other woman said she would press charges, she replied, ‘I’ll put a bullet right between your eyes.’”

The woman appears to have threatened the victim as well

During the confrontation between the two parties, the alleged victim can be heard saying, “Please, she’s biting me!” However, the woman who was biting appeared to be continuing regardless. Just as the dog is freed, the video cuts to another part that appears to show what happened before the biting. Here, a conversation between them can be heard. Apparently, the woman who was bitten said she would press charges.

https://x.com/KimKatieUSA/status/2073782862705529259?s=20

In a response, the other woman reportedly threatened her by saying, “I’ll put a bullet right between your eyes…I brought you in this, I’ll take you out.” While the two men held her to separate them. This appears to be all per the footage. It gained a noteworthy audience, garnering nearly 6 million views, but in the comments section, the internet seemed more concerned for the dog which got involved.

One of the users commented, “The poor dog tho,” to which the user who posted the clip replied, “He’s like ‘How did I end up in the middle of this?!?!’” Similarly, another one said, “Dog shouldn’t have to live like this.” Apart from these, someone seemed serious about the matter; they wrote, “People laugh at clips like this, but there’s nothing funny about assault and threatening to kill someone. No neighborhood should normalize this kind of behavior.”

Looks like the audience was divided on the incident. The location and the identities involved remain unknown.

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