Delta Air Lines employees respond to a traveler’s TikTok questioning whether airline blankets get washed

Delta Air Lines employees and frequent flyers are sharing their thoughts on the cleanliness of cabin items after a traveler posted a video on TikTok asking whether airplane blankets get washed between flights. A frequent traveler named Nina posted the video, asking her followers this question. Many passengers trying to get some sleep on a long flight have wondered the same thing, and the answers she received were surprising.

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The video has been viewed over 290,000 times, and it turns out that even airline staff are not always sure how often the blankets get cleaned. One flight attendant commented, “Flight attendant here: I have no idea and neither do the other flight attendants.” Another flight attendant gave a more direct answer, writing, “Flight attendant here- not at all.”

Other viewers shared their own bad experiences with these blankets. One person said they opened a blanket from its plastic wrap and found hair on it. Another user described a 14-hour flight to Korea where they were given a blanket that had sauce on it. Nina responded to this story by writing, “SAUCE?! That is foul.”

Airlines decide whether a blanket gets washed before your flight based on the situation

According to The Reader’s Digest, the way these blankets are handled seems to change a lot depending on the situation. Whether your blanket is clean often depends on the specific flight, the time of day, and where you are sitting on the plane.

A common rule among travelers is that if the blanket does not come wrapped in plastic, it likely was not washed before that flight. Delta Air Lines, the airline Nina was flying with when she made her video, reportedly reuses blankets and pillows across different flights. This is not the only time the carrier’s staff handling of frustrated passengers has drawn attention online.

Even though the thought of sharing a blanket with strangers sounds unpleasant, microbiologist Jason Tetro said it may not be a big health risk. He explained that the amount of germs a person would come into contact with most likely would not be enough to make them sick.

Still, some travelers have reported far more troubling discoveries. There have been claims of people finding food, hair, and even feces on blankets, sometimes even inside the sealed plastic wrapping meant to signal that the blanket is clean. Comedian Nicole Byer once said she once found “poop” on a blanket during a flight with Delta Air Lines.

For travelers concerned about cleanliness on board, the blankets may not even be the biggest issue. The seats themselves are often considered the dirtiest area of an airplane. Cleaning crews typically only have around 30 to 40 minutes to clean and prepare a plane between flights, which does not leave much time for a thorough cleaning.

Cabin mishaps are not limited to cleanliness either, as one traveler’s account of perfumes stolen from her luggage on a separate flight shows. Because of this, many flight crew members suggest that travelers who are concerned about germs should consider bringing their own cleaning supplies. Wiping down the tray table, seatbelt buckle, and other nearby surfaces before settling in can help passengers feel more comfortable during their flight.

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