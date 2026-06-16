“This is HILARIOUS!”: Delta Air Lines staff ignored a gate full of passengers for hours, then one fed-up traveler chose to call the shots himself

Waiting hours just to get on a flight is a tough thing to swallow for many travelers. According to Brobible, a Delta Air Lines passenger also spent hours waiting at an airport, but then he did something completely hilarious. Apparently, Delta associates didn’t entertain him fast, so he picked up the microphone himself and started announcing until they paid him attention.

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It looks like this passenger has gone viral on TikTok without even posting himself. His hilarious footage was posted by Marilyn Delgado (@marilyndelgado) on TikTok, garnering multi-million views. In the footage, a man can be seen standing in the departure lounge near the microphone with some frustration on his face. He then starts speaking on the microphone, insisting that the associates pay attention to him as he has been waiting for a while.

The man says, “Delta, Delta, is anybody working?” And when the Airline’s announcement clashes with him, he seems to add, “OK, that’s fine if you want to do the baggage thing, but what about customer service? Customer service is needed at 30B. Please come and help the customer at 30B.” An employee eventually reached him, but it appears he was still left unhappy.

His announcement didn’t just stop there

I get the frustration that ultimately convinced him to take this hilarious step. Departure lounges often have longer wait times, especially during peak hours and in bad weather. Even in normal times, in my opinion, airplane preparations, security, and other crucial processes before boarding can take noticeably longer than you expect. While most of us just sit and wait for our turn, it appears that this person went viral for creating a funny moment everyone will remember.

The same TikTok user posted another video from this scene. In the footage, it looks like an employee finally made their way towards the traveler. However, he was apparently left disappointed as he said, “The captain just walked away from me and [is] saying I could go somewhere else. So, does anybody wanna help with customer service?” All of that public speaking just to be asked to go somewhere else? I think I would have been disappointed as well.

This case doesn’t seem like a major problem faced by a person on a flight, but rather a funny situation. It looks like the viewers of the videos thought the same, as one of them wrote per Brobible, “As a former Delta employee this is HILARIOUS!!!!” Similarly, another commenter said, “Rumor has it he’s still at 30B waiting to be helped.”

While this side of the story seems clear, the user hasn’t posted any follow-up videos providing insights into what happened next. The identity of the traveler and the further backstory of this situation remain unclear.

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