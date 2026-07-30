Missouri mom went to Walmart and showed pricing comparisons between boys’ and girls’ apparel. And the internet stands with her in unison

A Missouri mother has ignited a massive conversation online after documenting what she identifies as the pink tax while shopping for children’s clothing at Walmart, The Nerd Stash reported. The viral footage, which has already surpassed 1.6 million views on TikTok, highlights the noticeable price discrepancies between apparel marketed toward boys and girls.

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Shae, a stay-at-home mom from Missouri who frequently creates content about parenting, decided to film her observations while browsing the aisles. She gets straight to the point in the video, stating, “I’m at Walmart right now, and the pink tax is ridiculous in the kids’ department. Look at this.”

The video then pans to a display of socks, where she compares two six-packs of boys’ socks priced at $3.00 each against similar six-packs of girls’ socks that carry a price tag of $9.98. Even when she finds the cheapest option available for girls, it costs $6.00, which is double the price of the boys’ version.

Shae continues her search and turns her attention to a clearance rack of T-shirts. She points out that the girls’ versions are marked at $2, while almost identical boys’ T-shirts sitting right next to them are priced at just $1.

The response from the internet has been swift and divided. On TikTok, thousands of viewers have shared their own frustration. One user wrote, “And some men still have the audacity to say there is no such thing as a pink tax…”. Another commenter claimed, “The world HATES girls,” while a third suggested the differences extended beyond pricing, writing, “Also notice that the boys clothing has predators (dinosaurs, lions) & all the girls clothes have prey (chickens, sheep).”

The discussion has naturally spilled over onto Reddit, where parents are debating whether this is a deliberate corporate strategy or just a result of product differences. Some users shared their own strategies for dealing with these costs.

One parent mentioned, “When my daughter was young, I’d always buy her oversized stuff, so she could wear it longer. Funny thing is, I would have been happy to buy her neutral stuff or whatever. She wanted the pink and purple princessy stuff though, and since she had me wrapped around her finger, that’s what she got.” Another user replied, “We buy a lot second hand. Not that we can’t afford new. It just seems a waste. The kid’s in it for half a year at most.”

There is also a broader historical perspective being discussed in the comments. One Reddit user pointed out, “I heard somewhere that gendered baby clothes were basically a corporate scheme. Basically boys and girls were dressed in basically big shirts to wear like dresses since they all grow so fast till like the 60s-70s.”

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